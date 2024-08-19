Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

White Cliff Minerals

Great Bear Project Delivers Further Outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver Assays

Latest assays include 42.2% Cu, 17.4/t Au and 716g/t Ag. High-grade precious and base metal occurrences continue to grow

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce a further batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), Northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

  • Latest assay results continue to demonstrate the significant potential of the wider Great Bear area
  • High grade precious and base metals assay results from an additional four project areas at Great Bear reinforce the potential for multiple occurrences of metal accumulation within this underexplored district
  • These results confirm an additional three IOCG mineralised structures, evidenced by high grade Copper, Gold and Silver assays
  • At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include:

  • At Cougar, an area of intense outcropping IOCG alteration has been identified 3.4km SE of Viper, along the regional scale Contact Lake structural zone. Widespread, pervasive, hematite and goethite alteration can be seen over an area of 1500m N/S and 1100m E/W. A single grab sample result returned 13.5% Cu, 1.14g/t Au, 97.4g/t Ag (F005648). Further sampling of this area was not possible due to weather and time constraints.
  • At Viper, initial sampling and mapping has identified an IOCG style phyllic alteration zone that is adjacent to the historical K2 occurrence. High-grade silver was identified over a 75m N/S strike:

  • At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from four massive sulphide rock chip samples returned:

  • Remaining assay results from the balance of the Great Bear field campaign expected over the coming weeks

"These results are further examples of the type of exceptional results we are now seeing from the Great Bear Project. As the exploration programme expanded outwards from the central airstrip “camp zone”, the scale of the opportunity we have before us can now be seen. Consistent & numerous high-grade Copper, Gold and Silver occurrences continue to demonstrate immense potential within the broader Great Bear region.

To have such consistently high grade copper and precious metal results, along significantly expanding strike lengths within such a small percentage of the overall area (less than 15 km N/S and 5 km E/W) is truly exciting. We now fully understand for the first time the significance of historical statements regarding Great Bear from the Canadian Mines Department that this area is the most prospective area in Canada to host multiple large IOCG style deposits. Work will now focus on correlating results from the aerial MT survey with known outcropping structures and sample sites to facilitate planning for the second phase of work at Great Bear. Dozens more highly prospective targets identified are still to be sampled due to the significant size of the Company’s 2900sq km’s licence area.

I look forward to continued similar results from the rest of the project areas in coming weeksas well as the highly anticipated results from the Rae Copper, Silver and Gold Project”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024, 15 July 2024 and 2 August 2024) to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 9,000,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.1222 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

First batch rock chip assay results confirm high-grade large-scale potential of Great Bear Lake Project. Initial assays from Phoenix results include 42.6% Cu, 38.2g/t Au and 310g/t Ag

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce first batch assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at Great Bear Lake Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

Keep reading...Show less
Broken chain.

Expert: Regional Hubs Key to Breaking China's EV Supply Chain Dominance

During a presentation at Fastmarkets' annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, Andy Leyland, founder of Supply Chain Insights, emphasized the need to develop more regional supply chains to lessen dependence on China, but acknowledged that this transition is being hindered by significant obstacles, including high costs, a lack of transparency and insufficient government support.

“To build out a linear supply chain, you're not just building mines, you’re not just building refineries to produce hydroxide. You also need to build the cathode capacity, you also need to build the battery capacity,” he said. “And that means encouraging a whole group of companies to make investments in different stages of the supply chain.”

Underscoring the importance of building and fortifying regional supply chains, Leyland noted that demand for lithium-ion battery cells is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 percent in the next decade.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Company Update

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide the following Company update on its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

RC Drill Results Further Confirm Kamperman Potential

ATP 2077 Awarded - Initial Contingent Resource Booking

