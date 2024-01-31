Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galena Mining

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”), focused on the ongoing production ramp-up of both the underground mine and the processing plant to achieve steady-state production at its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ore mined of 279,744t at 5.6% lead and 20.3g/t silver, and new quarterly record for ore processed.
  • 25,020t of lead concentrate produced.
  • Lead concentrate sales of 20,936t generating revenue of ~A$43.2 million.
  • After quarter-end Abra completed its ninth lead concentrate shipment of approximately 9,256wmt on 14 January 2024.
  • Underground development achieved a new quarterly record of 2,444m advance with the decline reaching 1,193mRL (357m vertically below the surface). New quarter underground ore drive development record of 1,584m with stope production of 177,506t at 5.9% lead.
  • Lead grade is expected to continue improvement as new work areas are established and the ratio of stoping ore to development ore increases towards steady state planned levels.
  • Group cash balance at Quarter-end of A$3.8 million.
  • March 2024 quarter mining plans set to match processing plans, mining and processing over 350,000t for the quarter (including 240,000t of stope ore). Over 2,400m of development is scheduled to be achieved. Lead concentrate shipments are expected to be between 25- 30kt which will generate increased operating cash flows.
  • The Company is in suspension pending a strategic review of operations with an initial focus on better matching the capital structure of Abra to the operation’s expected performance.
Managing Director, Tony James commented,“In the December quarter, processing throughput set a new project high with the processing plant consistently reaching levels above the original design criteria of 1.3Mtpa. Mining and specifically stoping has not reached the levels required to match the plant which resulted in low-grade material being used as additional mill feed lowering the overall processing grade.

The mining performance and grade is expected to continue to improve in 2024 as the mine expands with depth, providing additional work areas and higher stope production quantities. During the December quarter significant progress was made on the geological understanding of the ore body in relation to the core veins, which has generated a revision in the mine designs and schedules for 2024. This technical work is nearing completion, and it will form the basis of the 2024 production outlook which is an important part of the ongoing discussions with key stakeholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galena Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


Galena Mining (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining


Galena Mining

Abra Construction At 97% Complete – First Ore Stockpiled For January Processing

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 97% complete as of 30 November 2022. Processing plant commissioning is progressing quickly with practical completion now expected in December 2022. Ore currently being mined from underground is being stockpiled in readiness for processing to begin in January 2023. Concentrate production will commence January 2023.

Galena Mining

Abra Construction At 92% Complete – Reaches First Ore Underground

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 92% complete as of 31 October 2022. Underground mine has reached the first ore (see ASX announcement 14 November 2022) and plant commissioning continues in several key areas with the project focussed on achieving first concentrate production in Q1 2023.
Galena Mining

Abra Mine Reaches Ore

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the underground development at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached the Abra orebody. Commissioning has commenced in several key areas of the processing facility and the Power Station (Pacific Energy) completed full integration of the hybrid gas/solar/battery energy storage system (BESS) power station on 10 November. The project remains on track for first concentrate production in Q1 2023.
Galena Mining

Galena Mining Activities Report For Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Silver Drill Results at The TLP Mine

Trading Symbol        TSX:  SVM
NYSE American:  SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the TLP mine within the Ying Mining District, China (Figure 1).

Silvercorp Satisfies Another Condition in Connection with OreCorp Offer

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today announced that it has received authorization of its supplemental listing application from the NYSE American (the "NYSE-A Authorization") in connection with Silvercorp's off-market takeover offer (the "Silvercorp Offer") for all of the shares of OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") not already owned by Silvercorp for consideration comprising 0.0967 common shares of Silvercorp and A$0.19 cash per OreCorp share (the "Transaction"), as described in the Company's news release of December 26, 2023 .

Silvercorp Receives TSX Conditional Approval in Connection with OreCorp Offer

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

 Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today announced that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the listing of the Silvercorp shares to be issued in connection with Silvercorp's off-market takeover offer (the "Silvercorp Offer") for all of the shares of OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") not already owned by Silvercorp for consideration comprising 0.0967 common shares of Silvercorp and A$0.19 cash per OreCorp share (the "Transaction"), as described in the Company's news release of December 26, 2023 .

MAG Announces Fourth Quarter and 2023 Production From Juanicipio

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports production from Juanicipio (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2023.

Q4 Highlights

Endeavour Silver Provides 2024 Update for the Terronera Project; Initial Production Remains on Schedule for End of 2024

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) today announced its 2024 development update for the Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. To date, the Company has made significant construction progress, with concrete work well advanced and vertical construction now underway. Following a thorough risk analysis initiated in 2023, the Company has updated its initial capital cost, schedule, and execution plan. With an experienced and seasoned team leading the project, the Company anticipates the schedule to remain in line with previous guidance, with initial production anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of 2024. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are in United States dollars.

Fortuna reports record 2023 production of 452 koz Au Eq and 2024 annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz Au Eq

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 from its five operating mines in Latin America and West Africa. For the full year 2023, Fortuna produced a record 326,638 ounces of gold and 5,883,691 ounces of silver or a record 452,389 gold equivalent ounces, including lead and zinc by-products 1 . All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

Fourth quarter 2023 highlights

