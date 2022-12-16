Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

First Quantum Minerals Responds to Latest Developments In Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issued the following statement today in response to the latest developments regarding the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

"MPSA made significant progress in negotiations with the Government of Panamá over the past several weeks and came very close to an agreement to secure the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine before the Government halted discussions and announced plans to order MPSA to suspend operations.

We are disappointed by the Government's actions. The Government seeks a refreshed concession contract that does right by the country, its people and its economy, and we believe our proposal achieves just that. Our most recent proposal would make Cobre Panamá one of the highest payers of royalties amongst copper-producing nations in the Americas:

  • As the Government has publicly requested, our proposal would provide for payments of US$375 million a year in tax and royalty revenues.
  • We have stated publicly since January that our agreement to this economic benefit should be subject to certain protections in case metal prices or profitability drop significantly. These protections were agreed with the Government of Panama.
  • With social security contributions from MPSA and its employees, and other payments for permits, water and municipalities, Cobre Panamá and its employees would contribute more than US$500 million each year in revenues to the government at current copper prices.

The Minera Panamá contract was renewed in 2017 and remains in legal standing for a period until 2037. Since 1997, the mine was developed with invested capital of more than $10 billion and has been in operation since 2019 on a legal basis at all times.

We have significant plans for the future of Cobre Panamá that will benefit all Panamanians, and our goal remains to find a ‘win-win' resolution with the Government that will safeguard 40,000 jobs and protect our investment. In the meantime, we are doing everything possible to support the Cobre Panama workforce, preserve the value and integrity of the mine and defend First Quantum and its stakeholders from the Government's unnecessary actions, including through all available legal means."

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this news release include statements as to economic effects of the proposal put forward by MPSA, the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine and the Company's openness to further dialogue with the Government of Panama and goal of finding a mutually acceptable resolution. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including as to the effects of the proposal put forward by MPSA . Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, political stability in Panama, potential social and environmental challenges, and events generally impacting global economic, political and social stability. There may also be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not as anticipated, estimated or intended, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law.


Turquoise Hill Announces Completion of the Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Rio Tinto acquired the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates did not already own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash.

As a result of the transaction, Turquoise Hill intends to apply to have its common shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After faltering following its success earlier this year — including a leap to an all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton (MT) — copper prices have begun to climb back up to end 2022.

Looking forward, the Investing News Network spoke with experts to get their takes on where copper is headed in 2023, including supply and demand factors that will affect prices, and how financing is necessary to bring more projects through development.

More than one expert said they see potential for a run above US$10,000 again next year. “Given that inventory levels are very low, a surge above US$10,000 would be no surprise,” said Dan Smith of Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Teck Announces Appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation. Mr. Brouwer succeeds Andrew Milner, who held the position since 2018.

"Greg's breadth of experience from across many areas of Teck make him ideally suited to lead our enterprise-wide innovation, transformation, technology and digital systems teams," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "I want to thank Andrew for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines to Respond to Flawed and Deceptive Globe and Mail Article on Ivanhoe's Success in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a formal response to a misleading and sensationalist article written by Geoffrey York of the Globe and Mail, dated December 15, 2022, that references an equally flawed and misleading report published by a U.S.-based organization, The Sentry, dated December 2022.

The article and report contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations of Democratic Republic of Congo law and Ivanhoe Mines' business relationships, and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative framework under the Democratic Republic of Congo mining codes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update on Negotiations With Republic of Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issues the following statement today on the status of its negotiations with the Government of Panamá on a framework governing the operation of the Cobre Panamá mine by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

The Government of Panamá and MPSA were unable to reach an agreement by the December 14 deadline imposed by the government. The economic package MPSA has proposed would make Cobre Panamá one of the highest payers of royalties and taxes amongst the large copper producing mines in the Americas. The economic package was agreed on almost all clauses and incorporated the agreements in principle made earlier this year, including a contribution of $375 million in benefits per year with mutually agreed protections. MPSA believes that its proposal achieves the Government of Panamá's revenue objectives and provides the necessary conditions to secure the long-term future of the mine. However, necessary legal protections on termination, stability and transition arrangements could not be agreed upon. MPSA remains available and open to further constructive dialogue.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

