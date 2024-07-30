Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Firebird Metals

June Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the June 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY

  • Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Studyi. Key results include:
    • Projected CAPEX of US$ 83.5 million
    • Projected Working Capital of US$ 10.6 million
    • Chinese circular industry and plant location within the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park provides localised key reagents and inputs that drive a highly competitive OPEX of approximately US$609/mt for production of battery grade manganese sulphate
    • Plant Capacity for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4) of 50kt/a & Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4) 10kt/or equivalent MnSO4 of 72.5kt/a
  • Study incorporated conservative cost estimates and the lowest selling sulphate price compared with peers
  • Results demonstrated the opportunity for Firebird to become a highly competitive producer of high-purity manganese sulphate
  • Combined indicative and non-binding financing agreements up to US$56M well advanced, accounting for approximately 60% of the estimated construction and commissioning costsii
  • Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the battery grade manganese sulphate plantiii
  • Agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across Chinaiv
    • Sunward to fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
    • The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue
  • Following a Final Investment Decision (FID), Firebird will be ready to commence construction of the sulphate plant, projected to take ~12-15 months

OAKOVER PROJECT (E52/3577)

  • Oakover’s underlying value and importance as a key future operation continue to be underscored by significant manganese supply disruptions

NON-CORE MANGANESE TENEMENTS

  • Execution of farm-out agreement with Macro Metals Ltd on non-core manganese tenements (E46/1456, E46/1457, E46/1389 and E45/5906) post quarter endv

CORPORATE

  • Cash position at end of June 2024 of $5.1m

Cautionary Statement

The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Project Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant).

The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document released to the ASX on 7 May 2024. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Feasibility Study will be achieved.

Notwithstanding the developments set out in this quarterly report, Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.

It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Elevated Uranium Confirmed in Preston Creek Drilling

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce a summary of analytical results (Figure 1) from the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals General Manager of Exploration Andrew Ford.

Augustus Minerals Drilling for Higher-grade Targets at Ti Tree Project, Exec Says

Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) has received commitments of over AU$1.66 million to accelerate the exploration of the Ti Tree project in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia. Andrew Ford, the company’s general manager of exploration, said programs are in place to explore for high-grade targets.

“(We’re) continuing our rock chip sampling (and) prospecting mapping. We have an airborne geophysics program starting hopefully in early August, and that will be targeting a variety of (areas),” he said.

Augustus Minerals also earned sponsorship from the Western Australian government through an exploration incentive scheme, where 50 percent of the drill costs will be covered by the government, according to Ford.

Keep reading...Show less
Industrial Minerals Limited

Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received results from High Purity Ǫuartz Processing Testwork1 completed by North Carolina State University’s Mineral Research Laboratory (“NCSU-MRL”).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 30 June 2024 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Quarterly Report - Quarter Ending in 30 June 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, Miramar or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

Oil and Gas Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activity Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

×