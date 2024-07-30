- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
June Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the June 2024 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Studyi. Key results include:
- Projected CAPEX of US$ 83.5 million
- Projected Working Capital of US$ 10.6 million
- Chinese circular industry and plant location within the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park provides localised key reagents and inputs that drive a highly competitive OPEX of approximately US$609/mt for production of battery grade manganese sulphate
- Plant Capacity for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4) of 50kt/a & Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4) 10kt/or equivalent MnSO4 of 72.5kt/a
- Study incorporated conservative cost estimates and the lowest selling sulphate price compared with peers
- Results demonstrated the opportunity for Firebird to become a highly competitive producer of high-purity manganese sulphate
- Combined indicative and non-binding financing agreements up to US$56M well advanced, accounting for approximately 60% of the estimated construction and commissioning costsii
- Critical safety permit received for the construction and operation of the battery grade manganese sulphate plantiii
- Agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across Chinaiv
- Sunward to fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
- The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue
- Following a Final Investment Decision (FID), Firebird will be ready to commence construction of the sulphate plant, projected to take ~12-15 months
OAKOVER PROJECT (E52/3577)
- Oakover’s underlying value and importance as a key future operation continue to be underscored by significant manganese supply disruptions
NON-CORE MANGANESE TENEMENTS
- Execution of farm-out agreement with Macro Metals Ltd on non-core manganese tenements (E46/1456, E46/1457, E46/1389 and E45/5906) post quarter endv
CORPORATE
- Cash position at end of June 2024 of $5.1m
Cautionary Statement
The Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement is a Technical Feasibility of the establishment of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Project Stage 1 Processing Plant in China (the Plant).
The Feasibility Study is based on the material assumptions contained in the Feasibility Study document released to the ASX on 7 May 2024. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Feasibility Study will be achieved.
Notwithstanding the developments set out in this quarterly report, Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise the amount of funding to develop the Plant when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company’s existing shares.
It is also possible that the Company could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Plant. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the Plant. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Feasibility Study.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Elevated Uranium Confirmed in Preston Creek Drilling
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce a summary of analytical results (Figure 1) from the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.
Key Highlights
- Elevated uranium confirmed in multiple drillholes from Phase 2 drilling at Geikie within altered fault zones and favourable lithologies.
- Notable key uranium pathfinders identified beyond previously identified zones at Preston Creek.
- Highly encouraging geochemistry results at Preston Creek within a structured alteration system comparable to multiple world class basement-hosted uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin.
- 1.5 km of strike length on the very prospective Preston Creek gravity anomaly remains untested.
- Drilling confirms the prospectivity of the Geikie Project and the effectiveness of Basin’s targeting methodology utilising multilayered geophysical datasets.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Confirming elevated uranium and pathfinder elements at Preston Creek in conjuncture with key structures and intense alteration patterns reaffirms the strategic direction we’ve pursued advancing exploration programs at Geikie. Drilling at Preston Creek has demonstrated the scale and style of structure and alteration typical of basement-hosted uranium mineralisation in the region.
Moving forward, we will capitalise on these results to refine our exploration model and prioritise future exploration targets. Phase 2 drilling demonstrated that the gravity survey successfully delineated an area of extensive alteration at Preston Creek within a wide complex structural corridor with uranium anomalism detected. This 1.5 km strike gravity low system has the scale and key elements which demonstrates good potential and remains untested to the northeast. Additionally, numerous regional gravity anomalies remain untested on the property. Needless to say, our team is very excited for the next round of exploration at Geikie.”
Figure 1: Compilation map highlighting best uranium intercepts from 20235 and 2024 drilling campaigns with insert highlighting results at the Preston Creek prospect over the AGG anomalism.
Phase 2 Drilling Geochemical Results
The Phase 2 drilling program consisted of eight diamond drill holes for a total of 2,295 metres, designed to follow-up on the success of the 2023 drill program6,7 and to test high-priority gravity anomalies identified during the 2023 AGG survey. Gravity anomalies were interpreted to be related to zones of enhanced basement alteration. The drill program was focused on three high priority target areas on the Project, with most of the work completed on the Preston Creek prospect.
Drilling at Preston Creek was highlighted by a wide quartz-rich fault zone showing cataclastic reactivation, intense hydrothermal fluid activity, redox style alteration, and localised elevated radiometry. Drill hole observations suggest that the previously identified gravity low in the Preston Creek target area is related to a broad hydrothermal fluid system. This gravity low feature remains untested to the northeast where it extends for approximately 1,500 metres.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Minerals Drilling for Higher-grade Targets at Ti Tree Project, Exec Says
Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) has received commitments of over AU$1.66 million to accelerate the exploration of the Ti Tree project in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia. Andrew Ford, the company’s general manager of exploration, said programs are in place to explore for high-grade targets.
“(We’re) continuing our rock chip sampling (and) prospecting mapping. We have an airborne geophysics program starting hopefully in early August, and that will be targeting a variety of (areas),” he said.
Augustus Minerals also earned sponsorship from the Western Australian government through an exploration incentive scheme, where 50 percent of the drill costs will be covered by the government, according to Ford.
“So we've got two 700 metre diamond holes, sort of targeted to test under the existing drilling in areas where we haven't done drilling, down to an area where we're hoping … we may hit some hopefully higher-grade copper and molybdenum. So that's another big program coming up," he explained.
Results of rock chips collected at the 3,600 square kilometre Ti Tree project have revealed new higher-grade assays of 35 percent copper and 236 grams per tonne silver from the Tiberius prospect.
Watch the full interview with Augustus Minerals General Manager of Exploration Andrew Ford above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Augustus Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Augustus Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Augustus Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product
Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received results from High Purity Ǫuartz Processing Testwork1 completed by North Carolina State University’s Mineral Research Laboratory (“NCSU-MRL”).
Highlights
- Exceptional Processing Testwork results received from North Carolina State University’s Mineral Research Laboratory (NCSU-MRL), an industry leading independent High Purity Ǫuartz lab.
- Ǫuartz sample T1-C, a maiden sample from the Mukinbudin Project, achieved >99.991% SiO2 from a simple processing flow sheet that included attrition, flotation and magnetic separation treatment, opening opportunities for early stage offtake.
- All samples sent to NCSU-MRL, from both Pippingarra and Mukinbudin demonstrated outstanding purity levels, confirming the exciting potential of IND’s quartz deposits and their suitability for high-end applications.
- In parallel with the numerous ongoing offtake discussions and ongoing end customer testing, IND now plans to undertake further comprehensive independent testwork at leading industrial minerals consultancy ANZAPLAN in Germany to further assist in finalising product offtake.
IND is exploring for High Purity Ǫuartz (“HPǪ”) at several of its projects in Western Australia, and the testwork was completed on samples from IND’s Pippingarra Ǫuarry Project and Mukinbudin Ǫuartz/Feldspar Project.
Jeff Sweet, Managing Director of Industrial Minerals, commented:
“We are extremely encouraged by achieving +99.99% SiO2 purity through to the acid leaching stage of our process testwork. These results are incredibly promising for our HPǪ production. With calcination and hot chlorination stages yet to be tested, we anticipate even greater purity levels can be achieved. This progress underscores our confidence in achieving premium quality in our final product.
“The Mukinbudin quartz was purified to 99.991% SiO2 through magnetic separation and flotation process work alone. This simple flowsheet will allow IND to pursue early-stage offtake opportunities into a broader range of HPǪ applications.
“Given the large price differential at the premium end of the HPǪ market as illustrated in Figure 1, IND’s ultimate goal is to now test the maximum purity level achievable across the Company’s quartz projects with the aim to be a recognised long term supplier of quality HPǪ products.”
Figure 1: High Purity Ǫuartz raw ore pricing CIF China based on industry feedback2
Processing Testwork Results
North Carolina State University’s Minerals Research Laboratory is a world leader in research, development and implementation of mineral processing techniques. The main focus of NCSU- MRL’s research is the beneficiation of industrial minerals.
Ǫuartz Ore Samples
IND sent three 20kg quartz ore samples to NCSU-MRL for the purpose of assessing the potential to use as feedstock for the production of High Purity Ǫuartz. Test samples T1_A and T1-B were sourced from IND’s Pippingarra Ǫuarry Project (Figure 2) and test sample T1_C was sourced from the Mukinbudin Project (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Industrial Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 30 June 2024 Quarter.
Highlights
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
- First Gold Processing Campaign Completed: Commenced in mid-April 2024, processing approximately 30,300 tonnes of ore and producing six doré bars weighing 64.68 kg, generating $4.46 million in revenue for the Joint Venture with milling at Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie.
- Stage 2 Mining: Stage 2 aims to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore in 2024/2025, with round-the-clock operations using larger equipment to double the 2023 output.
- Grade Control Completed: Grade control drilling on an initial 10m x 10m pattern was completed and mine planning progressed substantially, with detailed mine planning underway.
Spargoville Gold Project
- Drill Results: On 4 June 2024, results from a six-hole RC drilling program have outlined a large and prospective basement gold target beneath shallow mineralisation in weathered rock.
- The company reported a strong financial position with $3.4 million in cash at the end of the quarter.
- Completion of the 31 March 2024 option issue and finalise issue of all shares.
- Current issued share capital is now 148,553,371 shares.
Managing Director, Mark English said: “We have advanced the mining at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. BML have been excellent partners and miners. From Auric’s perspective everything at Jeffreys Find is going according to plan. The substantial increase in the gold price is truly “icing on the cake”.
“We completed a lot of work at Munda on the technical matters to advance this project. In addition, we completed a Heritage Survey with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie traditional owners to clear the development area for the haul road. Another specific piece of work that had to be completed.
“We undertook a RC drilling program at our Fugitive Prospect at Spargoville. The geologists see potential similarities to the Wattle Dam deposit 8km to south and have planned further drilling to test the concept.
“We held our Annual General Meeting on the 24 May 2024. This was well attended with over 20 people at the meeting. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report - Quarter Ending in 30 June 2024
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, Miramar or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 30 June 2024.
〉Gidji JV
- IP Survey highlights potential extension(s) to 8 Mile Dam gold deposit
〉Randalls
- New tenement applications along Randall Fault
〉Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Projects
- Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) funding approval and preparations for maiden drilling campaign at Mt Vernon and Trouble Bore
〉Whaleshark
- Passive seismic survey maps basement depth across Project
- Large magnetite Exploration Target outlined
〉Corporate/Financial
- Placement raises $446,000 and Entitlement Offer Announced
- 2023 EIS funding and Research and Development tax refund received
During the Quarter, the Company completed exploration activities across various projects in the Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne regions of Western Australia and continued preparing for the maiden drill campaign within its Bangemall Projects.
An IP Survey within the Gidji JV Project increased the likelihood of a northern extension to the 313koz 8 Mile Dam gold deposit, offset by faulting.
The Company completed a passive seismic survey to map basement depth and outlined a very large magnetite Exploration Target at Whaleshark.
Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was looking forward to completing the first drill campaign at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, targeting Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation.
“We are exploring for mineralisation similar to the giant Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in Siberia, the largest and most valuable nickel deposits in the world,” he said.
“In addition, we have a number of highly prospective but underexplored gold projects in the world-class Eastern Goldfields Province, any of which could host a significant gold deposit,” he added.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
