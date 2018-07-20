Seachange Elevates Marek Kielczewski to Chief Technology Officer

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced that the company has promoted Marek Kielczewski to chief technology officer role to lead its technology innovation and execution. The company which helps global video providers to monetize their content said that it is seeing a compelling opportunity as global media industry gravitates towards personalization model. As quoted in the press release: … Continued











SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced that the company has promoted Marek Kielczewski to chief technology officer role to lead its technology innovation and execution.

The company which helps global video providers to monetize their content said that it is seeing a compelling opportunity as global media industry gravitates towards personalization model.

As quoted in the press release:

Marek, currently based in the Company’s engineering center of excellence in Warsaw, Poland, will join the executive leadership team in the Acton, Mass. headquarters. Marek joined SeaChange in May 2016 through the acquisition of DCC Labs, where as CEO he led DCC Labs through a period of sustained growth over seven years. He was previously Director at software developer 7bulls S.A. and COO at Sentivision. Since joining SeaChange, Marek has been responsible for SeaChange’s global engineering spanning all product lines: content management, back-office, client and set top box and advertising. He has overseen the successful launch of several new innovations and offerings by SeaChange. “Marek is inspiring and passionate about building end-to-end video delivery and management platforms for live, linear, VOD and time-shifted video. He will be a great addition to our C-Suite, helping us to continue equipping video providers with a comprehensive set of solutions for video management and personalization,” said Ed Terino, CEO, SeaChange International. Throughout his career, Marek has led digital media innovation efforts through the creation of multinational software development teams; managed software engineering projects in Telco, IPTV and consumer electronics; and focused on new product development for both commercial and consumer markets. Marek holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Warsaw University of Technology. SeaChange’s Chief Operating Officer, Jon Rider, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. “We are thankful for Jon’s leadership and guidance during his tenure as CIO and COO, and wish him well in future endeavors,” added Terino.

Click here for the full text release.