Ameri100 Partners With The Glimpse Group to Enhance Portfolio

AMERI Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) announced that it has entered into a partnership with The Glimpse Group that enhances the Ameri100’s solutions offering portfolio.

The company engaged in a specialised SAP cloud, digital and enterprises services said that the partnership is for an innovative corporate learning platform.

As quoted in the press release:

The platform expands Ameri100’s solutions delivery model to include corporate learning on SAP Cloud and Digital solutions through the innovative use of VR/AR technologies to drive more efficient client on-boarding and employee engagement, and offers current and prospective clients a path to an accelerated return on investment (ROI) on their IT spend. For Ameri100, the platform serves to further differentiate the Company in the SAP services market. “Our partnership with Glimpse is aligned with our strategy to utilize new and advanced technologies to drive demand for our higher margin SAP solutions offerings,” said Brent Kelton, Chief Executive Officer of Ameri100. “As enterprises increasingly look to SAP to underpin their digital transformation journeys, integral to the journey is employee learning and development to maximize the business benefits of SAP’s software. Through use of this innovative platform we gain the advantage of ensuring strong end-user uptake of the SAP solutions we implement and, as we help enterprises realize the full benefits of SAP, we enlarge our solution sales opportunities.” Glimpse President & CEO Lyron Bentovim commented: “VR/AR training offers many benefits including: higher retention rates, consistency of instruction, increased engagement, performance monitoring and evaluation, analytics, remote coaching and reduced cost. These systems can also be used for recruiting events and performance evaluation during the hiring process. By leveraging the power of Glimpse’s VR/AR technologies in conjunction with Ameri100’s extensive platform, organizations will be able to more effectively recruit, train and develop their employees in ways that were not achievable previously.”

