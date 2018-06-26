Tinka Discovers Exceptional Zinc Grade at Ayawilca
Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK, OTCPK:TKRFF) announced assay results for seven recent holes from its ongoing resource step-out drill program at the company’s 100 percent-owned Ayawilca project, central Peru. Six holes are reported from the West Ayawilca area.
Highlights are as follows:
- Key Highlights – West Ayawilca Area
Hole A18-129:
- 11.9 metres at 39.6 percent zinc, 0.8 percent lead, 45 g/t silver & 761 g/t indium from 339.4 metres depth, including
10.4 metres at 44.0 percent zinc, 0.4 percent lead, 43 g/t silver & 869 g/t indium from 340.6 metres depth;
Shallower intercepts in A18-129 include:
- 21.2 metres at 9.0 percent zinc, 0.1 percent lead, 13 g/t silver & 53 g/t indium from 260.0 metres depth, including
4.2 metres at 19.2 percent zinc, 0.1 percent lead, 17 g/t silver & 186 g/t indium from 277.0 metres depth; and
- 6.5 metres at 11.0 percent zinc, 0.1 percent lead, 8 g/t silver & 52 g/t indium from 290.5 metres depth.
Other significant recent drill intercepts include:
Hole A18-117:
- 7.8 metres at 8.1 percent zinc, 5.1 percent lead & 183 g/t silver from 94.0 metres depth*.
Hole A18-122:
- 2.4 metres at 14.9 percent zinc, 0.3 percent lead, 25 g/t silver & 163 g/t indium from 351.3 metres depth.
Hole A18-126:
- 1.0 metres at 23.7 percent zinc, 24 g/t silver & 30 g/t indium from 101.1 metres depth*; and
- 1.7 metres at 18.9 percent zinc & 28 g/t silver from 111.5 metres depth*; and
- 8.7 metres at 3.9 percent zinc, 1.4 percent lead, & 117 g/t silver from 235.7 metres depth.
Dr. Graham Carman, president and CEO, commented:
The exceptional zinc grade in hole A18-129 is very exciting as it confirms Ayawilca mineralization can be very high-grade, while a repetition of the favourable Pucara limestone opens up a new exploration target at depth and also down-plunge of the new intercept. Previously, it was thought that the phyllite metamorphic rock represents a ‘floor’ to the zinc mineralization. Past drill holes were typically stopped a few metres into the phyllite, and some holes at Ayawilca may have been stopped prematurely.
