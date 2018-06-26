Tinka Discovers Exceptional Zinc Grade at Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Limited announced assay results for seven recent holes from its ongoing resource step-out drill program at the company’s 100 percent-owned Ayawilca project, central Peru. Six holes are reported from the West Ayawilca area.











Highlights are as follows: