Sphinx and SOQUEM Cut 21.2 Percent Zinc Over 1 Metre in New Trenches at Calumet-Sud

Sphinx Resources (TSXV:SFX) and its partner SOQUEM have announced the results of channel sampling from 13 new trenches completed this fall, on the Calumet-Sud project, held in partnership with SOQUEM.

The company said the trenches extend up to 1,500 m north of the Sonny zone on the Calumet-Sud project, and grades greater than one percent, up to 21.2 percent zinc were obtained in channel samples taken from thirteen trenches.

As quoted in the press release:

“Sampling of the channels was conducted at 1-metre intervals, totalling 174 channel samples. These new discoveries include the following composite channel-sampled intervals: 8.14 percent zinc over 1.5 m (T-18-06), 6.61 percent zinc over 5.0 m (T-18-03) and 6.72 percent zinc over 1.0 m (T-18-05). It should be noted that the thicknesses reported in this release are apparent because they are influenced by the dip of the zinc-bearing layers and the plunge of folds. A concentration of zinc mineralization in isoclinal fold hinges is observed in several trenches. This type of concentration has been documented at the Balmat-Edwards mine.”

A new diamond drilling campaign, of a minimum of 2,000 m is scheduled before the end of 2018. With this campaign Sphinx intends to validate the channel-sampled areas from the Sonny zone up to 1,500 m to the north.

