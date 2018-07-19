SLAM Exploration has announced assay results ranging up to 8.64 percent zinc and 15.1 percent lead from a series of volcano-sedimentary boulders spread over 1,200 m along a prominent ridge 3.5 km south of the Portage zone at the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

SLAM Discovers New Float Grading 8.64 Percent Zinc



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:SLAM Discovers New Float Grading 8.64 Percent ZincURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/base-metals-investing/zinc-investing/slam-discovers-new-float-grading-8-64-percent-zinc/ Send Cancel

SLAM Exploration (TSXV:SXL) has announced assay results ranging up to 8.64 percent zinc and 15.1 percent lead from a series of volcano-sedimentary boulders spread over 1,200 m along a prominent ridge 3.5 km south of the Portage zone at the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick.

According to SLAM, preliminary trenching has uncovered favourable volcano-sedimentary rock units and previous surveys indicate a number of untested airborne electromagnetic anomalies in the vicinity of this prospecting discovery.

As quoted in the press release:

This initial stage of SLAM’s 2018 exploration program is expected to culminate in drilling on the Portage zone which is open down-dip and along strike to the northeast. This volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence was discovered by previous workers in 1976. To date, drilling by previous workers has roughly outlined a zone with dimensions of 450 malong strike, 250 m down-dip and up to 60 m thick. Early drilling results include a 3.35m core interval grading 5.81 percent zinc 2.97 percent lead 0.61 percent copper within a 25.30 m core interval that averages 3.27 percent zinc 0.52 percent lead and 0.30 percent copper at a depth of 100m in hole CP77-57. Mineralized core intervals occur in 15 of the 21 historic diamond drill holes drilled on the Portage zone. The zone is open down-dip and that direction will be the focus of the proposed drilling program.

Click here to read the full SLAM Exploration (TSXV:SXL) press release.