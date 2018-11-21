Cantex Receives up to 51.14 Percent Zinc and 39.63 Percent Lead From Over-Limit Analyses

The over-limit results have now been received for the 23 samples that exceeded with 30 percent zinc or 20 percent lead.









Cantex Mine Development (TSXV:CD) has announced the over-limit drill results from the massive sulfide zone on its 14,077 hectare North Rackla claim block in Yukon, Canada.

The over-limit results have now been received for the 23 samples that exceeded with 30 percent zinc or 20 percent lead. The 14 over limit zinc samples representing 12.05 metres of drill core contained between 35.47 percent and 51.14 percent zinc. The 9 over limit lead samples representing 6.00 metres contained between 20.94 percent lead and 39.63 percent lead.

As quoted in the press release:

The average grade of the massive sulfide intersections of the aforementioned five holes testing the Extension Zone is 107.6 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, 6.84 percent lead, 13.58 percent zinc and 0.05 percent copper over an average true width per hole of 9.15 metres. These grades compare well with the grades of mines of a similar deposit style. As a consequence a 16,000 metre core drilling program is proposed to test a 800 metre strike length of the Extension Zone down to depth of 400 metres. Additional drilling is also planned to test a zone of anomalous soil and rock samples parallel to the massive sulfide zone as well as at the recently discovered gold mineralization at the north end of the claim block. The budget for this program is $10 million. Planning and permitting for this work program are presently underway. Weather permitting, Cantex hopes to commence work with two drills in late March. Additional results with respect to the 2018 summer work program are forthcoming.

