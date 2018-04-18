Zinc Investing

Blind Creek Announces Metallurgical Results For Blende Zinc-Lead-Silver Deposit

April 18, 2018
Blind Creek Resources (TSXV: BCK) has today reported that it has received a metallurgical testing report from the Metallurgical Division of BV Resources for Blind Creek’s potentially open pit Blende Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, 64 kilometres northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon, Canada.

Studies concluded the Blende Deposit has an average oxide content of 21 percent which allows for recovery of both sulfides and oxides at the recoveries used in the recently released Blende National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate.

As quoted in the press release:

Engineer Frank Wright states “With further evaluation the process response can be expected to improve on these results with ongoing project advancement. In part this would be due to evaluating more representative mineralized samples taken at depth that are shown to have a lower extent of sulphide oxidation. In turn that should improve process performance as compared to these more highly oxidized samples that had been stored on surface. Regardless, metallurgical test results to date provide an encouraging indication that the Blende mineralogy will respond well to standard process techniques.”

Click here to view the full Blind Creek Resources press release.

