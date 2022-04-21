Zinc Investing News

April 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 87,371,674 units at $0.06 each, for gross proceeds of $5,242,300.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two ...

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 87,371,674 units at $0.06 each, for gross proceeds of $5,242,300.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

In connection with the financing, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $245,400 cash and issued a total of 4,090,000 warrants which have the same terms as described above.  All common shares and warrants issued on closing are subject to a resale restriction until August 22, 2022.

As a result of participation in the placement by insiders of the Company, the placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

Funds raised from the financing are intended to be used for general working capital, and to accelerate the development of the Company's Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project.

Board Changes

Adam Kiley has been appointed a Director of the Company, in the place of David Cass who has stepped down from the Board.

Adam Kiley has over 18 years' experience in the mining sector with a depth of experience in providing corporate and financial advisory services.  Adam holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Curtin University in Western Australia. He is also currently a corporate development executive with Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) and Frontier Energy (ASX:FTE).

Kerem Usenmez, President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased in closing this over-subscribed financing, as we continue to develop our high-grade Zinc and Copper project. This new capital will keep the development of our project on schedule. We are excited to be in a position to continue advancing the Superior Lake Project and committed to providing materials for the green future and a sustainable economy, in line with Ontario's recently announced Critical Minerals Strategy. This project has two of the critical minerals recognized by Canada and the United States, at a very high grade. We look forward to an incredibly promising future in Ontario as we continue to rapidly move into development. The project location and the existing infrastructure, along with access to clean energy, proximity to state of the art logistics, and a motivated and skilled workforce make this an exciting project, with the right timing, as we see commodities becoming more and more in demand. I also thank David for his invaluable contributions to the Company thus far, and welcome Adam to the Board as we move our company and the Project into this advanced stage."

Simon Ridgway, Chairman of the Board, commented: "We would like to thank both existing and new shareholders for the strong support they provided in the recent capital raising.  We are now in an exceptional strong position to advance our Superior Lake Zinc Project, one of the highest grade zinc projects globally, at a time when the zinc price is near all time record highs.

I would also like to acknowledge my appreciation for the many years of service David has provided to Metallum, including his contributions to the Board.  We wish him well .  We welcome Adam Kiley to the Metallum Board and look forward to benefitting from his extensive corporate development experience."

About Metallum

Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN) is developing its Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada which has been advanced to the feasibility stage. For more information on the project please visit metallumzinc.com .

Metallum is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.  For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kerem Usenmez,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Metallum Resources Inc.

Symbol: TSXV-MZN

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288;  Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the use of the financing proceeds. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the financing proceeds will be spent as planned; whether exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the financing proceeds will be spent as planned; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Metallum ResourcesTSXV:MZNZinc Investing
MZN:CA
Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources

Overview

Market experts believe that global zinc demand is set to outpace production growth in 2021. The zinc market could see upwards of 2.9 percent to 14 million tonnes in production increases as producers worldwide continue to ramp up output in the face of surging demands.

Global zinc production continues to struggle to meet increasing demand. In 2019, 12.8 million tons of zinc was mined, with 33.7 percent of that coming from China. Companies operating advanced, high-quality zinc production assets in the West present investors with an opportunity to satisfy growing global demand without the same level of exposure to geopolitical risk.

One such company is Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN), which acquired the Superior Lake zinc project from Superior Lake Resources (ASX:SUP). Superior Lake has a prospective JORC-compliant bankable feasibility study. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources.

The Superior Lake zinc project consists of two high-grade resource targets: Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Winston Lake produced historic average recoveries at 93.7 percent zinc and 78.3 percent copper, 37 percent Ag and 38 percent Au with approximately 900 Mlbs Zn, 53.7 Mlbs Cu, 1,172 koz Ag, 51.17 koz Au. Likewise, Pick Lake hosts highlighted drilling results of zinc grades up to 40.6 percent over 0.51m and 30.47 percent over 13.4m.


With most major permitting in place, the company plans to commence an extensive drilling campaign and further its established exploration programs to identify additional targets across the Superior Lake property. Existing infrastructure and historic revitalization of the project present the company with fast-tracked and lower-cost development conditions.

Metallum Resources has advantageous positioning in the space of zinc developer valuation. Compared to other players in the market, Metallum Resources presents an excellent CAD$21 million market cap with a robust post-transaction share distribution portfolio. The company has no material debt.

Metallum Resources’ management team has a proven track record of bringing shareholder value. The company is part of the Gold Group, a winning team of results-driven leaders with world-class expertise in mine building, resource expansion and established stakeholder value.

Company Highlights

  • Metallum Resources’ flagship Superior Lake zinc project is near-production, with all infrastructure in place, in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario, and is one of the highest-grade zinc development resources in North America.
  • Current resources estimates place Superior Lake with upwards of 2.07 million indicated tonnes of zinc at 18 percent zinc grades. The current mine life of Superior Lake stands at nine years and the asset has the potential for resource expansion with additional exploration.
  • The Lower Pick Lake massive sulphide Deposit has exceptional historic intercepts but is still largely untested, leaving huge potential for undiscovered, high grade massive sulphide mineralization that is close to existing underground development.
  • The Superior Lake zinc project’s 2 deposits, Winston Lake and Pick Lake, are both highly prospective VMS deposits that host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization.
  • Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources, at 3 percent cut off grade.
  • The company is a significant proponent of stakeholder participation and mining best practices. It boasts strong relationships with community and local skilled workforces and emphasizes safety and sustainability while providing exceptional economic and project development potential.

Key Projects

Superior Lake Zinc Project

The Superior Lake zinc project sits approximately 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The project covers 175 kilometers squared and consists of two deposits – Winston Lake and Pick Lake. The property leverages excellent existing infrastructure, including all-weather access roads, transmission lines, tailings dam and over 180,000 meters of surface and undergrounding drilling.

Both highly prospective VMS deposits host very rich zinc and other metals mineralization, which presents Metallum with exceptional exploration and yield possibilities. The project boasts a good 43-101 indicated resource of 2.07 million tonnes at 17.9 percent zinc, 0.8 percent copper, 0.4g/t gold and 33.6 g/t silver and inferred resources at 0.27 million tonnes at 16.2 percent zinc, 1.0 percent copper, 0.3 g/t gold and 37.2 g/t silver. Pick Lake recoveries stand at 97 percent zinc and 54 percent concentrate returned from a test stope conducted before acquisition by Metallum.

Past work on the project includes successful exploratory testing, soil sampling and monitor surveying to measure dilution processing. In 2019, the project saw downhole EM surveying and the completion of three significant drill holes by Superior Lake Resources. This drill campaign adds to the 1,812 surface and underground drill holes in the asset’s database.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to increase the zinc resources across the asset, dewater the mine and leverage its developmental momentum in advancing potential production. Metallum remains excited for the future of the Superior Lake zinc project and the economic growth that it’s projected to experience.

Superior Lake Resources released a JORC-compliant (but not NI 43-101 compliant) Bankable Feasibility Study for the Superior Lake Zinc Project in 2019. Highlights from the report include an IRR of 31 percent (pre-tax), 9-year mine life with current reserve/resources. Metallum Resource intends to upgrade this study in 2021.

Management Team

Kerem Usenmez — President, CEO & Director

Kerem Usenmez is a geological engineer and a mining entrepreneur with over 20 years of global experience. He has worked in various technical and leadership roles with Inco, Vale and Amec. Usenmez has been involved in mineral discovery exploration and various VMS deposits and discoveries in Canada, such as Duck Pond NFLD, Bathurst in New Brunswick and Northern Manitoba, working mainly in base metals, such as Zinc. Usenmez co-owns Atom Bits, a rapidly growing diamond drilling bit manufacturer in Canada. He is a member of the board of directors of the PDAC and is the co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee.

Kevin Bales — CFO

Kevin Bales has over 20 years of financial reporting experience in the mining and information technology industries. He currently serves as CFO for several public junior exploration companies with operations in Canada, the U.S, Latin America, and Europe. Bales holds a Bachelor of Management degree with a major in accounting.

Robert Middleton — Exploration Manager

Robert Middleton is an exploration geoscientist with over 50 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in more than 40 countries through Canada, United States, Central America, Europe and Africa. He was involved in VMS deposit discoveries and expanding significant deposits such as Hemlo, Flin Flon, and Bell Creek. He worked as an exploration manager with junior and major companies such as Newmont. He holds a mining diploma from the Provincial Institute of Mining in Haileybury, a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Applied Geophysics from Michigan Technological University. Middleton was named The Prospector of the year in 2008 by the Ontario Prospectors Association and MNDM, won the “Discovery of the year” awards in 2004 and 2001 and holds Lifetime Achievement Award from NWOPA.

Grant Davey - Director

Grant Davey is an experienced entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of precious metals, base metals, uranium and bulk commodities around the world. More recently, he has been involved in venture capital investments in several exploration and mining projects and has been instrumental in the acquisition and development of the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, the Panda Hill niobium project in Tanzania, the Superior Lake zinc project in Ontario, the Cape Ray gold project in Newfoundland and the acquisition of the Kaylekera Uranium mine in Malawi from Paladin. He is currently a Director of Cradle Resources Limited (ASX:CXX), Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT), and Frontier Energy (ASX:FTE), and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.242 million

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.242 million

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 87.37 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.242 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.2 million

Metallum Resources increases proposed non-brokered private placement financing to $5.2 million

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

April 4, 2022 TheNewswire - V ancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, has been increased to 86.67 million units at $0.06 each, to raise gross proceeds of up to $5.2 million. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

Metallum Resources announces proposed $5 million Non-brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 83,340,000 units at $0.06 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of $5,000,400.  Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.14 for two years from closing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

Metallum Resources Announces Board Changes

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

March 15, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia : Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") announces today that Grant Davey has been appointed a Director of the Company, in the place of Gordon Tainton who has stepped down from the Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum Resources Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by Fundamental Research Corp.

Metallum Resources Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by Fundamental Research Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

A Vancouver, Canada based investment research company, published an initial equity analyst research report on the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Provides an Update on Search and Rescue Efforts at its Perkoa Mine in Response to Flooding Event and Suspends Perkoa Production Guidance

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) provides an update on search and rescue efforts at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following intense rainfall that occurred in the early morning of April 16, 2022 and resulted in a flash flood that breached protective berms surrounding the open pit.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Eight workers remain unaccounted for following the evacuation of the underground area of the mine and search and rescue efforts continue. Mining and milling operations at Perkoa will remain suspended for the foreseeable future and the Company is working closely with Burkinabe authorities as it investigates the cause of the flood event following heavy rainfall of approximately 125 mm of rain that fell in less than an hour.

Trevali's senior leaders, including Ricus Grimbeek, President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek du Preez, Chief Operating Officer, and Richard Weishaupt , Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment & Community, have travelled to the Perkoa Mine site and are conducting site and area inspections, an inspection of accessible areas of the underground mine, and will have conversations with the families of the eight missing workers.

"Our primary focus has been, and will remain, the search and rescue of the missing eight miners and our thoughts are with the families, friends, and colleagues who have been impacted," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "In the days following the flash flood, we have been working tirelessly with the support of various government agencies and officials who have made numerous visits to the mine site and are working in coordination with rescue efforts. We have also received tremendous support from the extended mining community in Burkina Faso , who have volunteered highly trained personnel and equipment for use in the search and rescue."

"The health and safety of our workers is our top priority, and all efforts are being made to extend the search into the lower levels of the Perkoa Mine. We will not cease our efforts until we have found our missing colleagues."

In the days following the flash flood, Perkoa employees and Trevali management have continued to work with Byrnecut, Trevali's mining contractor at the Perkoa Mine, to support the families and community members of the missing workers. Management from both companies are in daily contact with family members of the missing eight workers to provide assistance, support, and updates on the rescue operation.

After initial assessment, the following has been determined:

  • A heavy rainfall event with approximately 125 mm of rain in less than an hour, as reported by the Ministry of Mines and Quarries in an April 19 Communique, occurred the morning of April 16 in the region of the Perkoa Mine, triggering local flash floods. This rain event occurred outside the usual rainy season, which is June to September.
  • The open pit of the Perkoa Mine was surrounded by two separate berms that were breached by the flash flood. Water entered the open pit and subsequently went into the underground mine. As the water entered the mine, electricity and communications underground were lost.
  • While the majority of workers underground or preparing to enter the mine were able to safely evacuate, eight workers remain unaccounted for. There has been no communication with these workers since soon after the evacuation order was given.

Subsequent to evacuation:

  • After flooding stopped, the water level in the mine settled at approximately Level 520 (520 metres from surface). The search above this level was completed as of April 16, 2022 . Mine depth is to Level 710.
  • Personnel from the Burkinabe Ministry of Mines and Quarries, the National Emergency Rescue, Military Civil Construction, the Governor of Central West Region, and High Commissioner of Réo have made numerous visits to the mine site and are working in coordination with rescue efforts.
  • Communications have been re-established to Level 520 and electrical power is re-established to Level 430.

The Company will provide further details on progress of the mine rescue and site investigation as more information becomes available.

2022 Production guidance for Perkoa suspended

All underground mining and surface activities at Perkoa remain suspended as the search and rescue operation continues and the Company and authorities investigate the flood event. The current suspension, investigation and review of future mining at the Perkoa Mine will likely result in reduced zinc production in 2022 for the Company relative to previously released annual guidance. The requirements for infrastructure refurbishment and construction linked to repairs and rehabilitation at the mine remain unknown, as does the timing for a potential restart of mining and processing activities. Underground development activities will only recommence once it has been determined that this can be done safely. As the Company's investigation progresses and the assessment of the underground areas advances, we will provide additional detail on the estimated impact on mining operations. In the meantime, we are suspending our production and cost guidance for 2022 as it relates to Perkoa.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the suspension of mining and  milling operations at Perkoa, the rescue and recovery efforts at Perkoa, the efficacy of pumping, de-watering and restoration of electrical power and communications at the lower levels of Perkoa, the results of any investigation of the flooding incident, the Company's assessment of the effect of the flooding on the safety and structural integrity of Perkoa's underground areas, the effect of the flooding on the cost of production at Perkoa, the length of time before underground mining operations can be recommenced safely at Perkoa and the effect of the suspension on the Company's results of operations and metal production.  As well, forward looking statements relate to the Company's growth strategies, the continued success of mineral exploration, the content, cost, timing and results of future exploration programs and life of mine expectancies, Trevali's ability to fund future exploration activities, estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production and capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and estimations of exploration targets; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals and the anticipated sensitivity of our financial performance to such prices; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recoveries; dependence on key personnel; potential conflicts of interest involving our directors and officers; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; availability of infrastructure required for the development of mining projects; delays or inability to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals for mining operations or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; counterparty risks; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation, including any new or ongoing decrees and regulations issued by any governmental authority in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; land reclamation and mine closure obligations; challenges to title or ownership interest of our mineral properties; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; corruption and bribery; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; compliance with debt covenants; competition in the mining industry; our ability to integrate new acquisitions into our operations; cybersecurity threats; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c4973.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that early this morning a flooding event occurred after heavy rainfall in which the Company's Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was flooded in certain areas. The mine was evacuated, and mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing. Eight workers are currently missing underground.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trevali to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4, 2022

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce that the operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 before the Toronto Stock Exchange market open.

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Q1-2022 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 1:00PM Eastern Time ( 10:00AM PT ) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial-in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Dial-in: Toll-free ( North America ): +1 (877) 291-4570
International: +1 (647) 788-4919
Conference ID 3747868
Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11789

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c7339.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources Inc is involved in the exploration, development and extraction of silver, lead and zinc metals. It mainly operates in Mexico and Canada. The Mexican operations consist of the Platosa property which is a commercial production property earning most of its revenue through the sale of silver- lead concentrate and silver-zinc concentrate whereas Canadian operations are principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Quebec.

Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (FSE: 4TI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Trevali is a global zinc producer operating three revenue-generating mines, focused on delivering sustainable shareholder value through transformative technology and ESG practices. Our property portfolio is focused and located in established mining jurisdictions of Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Our core values of teamwork, respect, performance and care drive us, and sustainability is key to our success. Our purpose is to be the world's most sustainable mining company. (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Derek du Preez brings more than 25 years of experience working at mining operations across Canada , Australia , and Africa , where he has held operational, project and technical roles with increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, he served the Company as Chief Technical Officer and has successfully completed several critical projects, including the Rosh Pinah Expansion Project (" RP2.0 ") NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, oversight of the drilling and resource expansion work at the Rosh Pinah Mine, overseeing the successful restart of the Caribou Mine, and delivering the Rapid Oxidative Leach ("ROL") Pilot Testing Program at Caribou. He has been Interim COO since December 2021 .

"Derek is a great leader of people, and he is pivotal in his role at Trevali as he leads the early works program for the RP2.0 Expansion Project at Rosh Pinah," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "We are pleased that he will continue to lead the operational and technical teams in delivering further productivity and safety gains across all our operations."

Before joining Trevali, Derek was a Principal Consultant at AMC Consultants. Prior to that he held the position of Director, Digital Transformation, North Atlantic at Vale Canada, and Head of Digital Delivery Centre at South32, as well as a progression of operational roles at BHP Billiton. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineer's Certificate of Competency from South Africa , is a Technologist Member of the Institute of Engineers Australia in the Mechanical College, and has completed a Management Development Program through the University of the Witwatersrand.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c2628.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Zincore Metals Inc.

Zincore Metals Inc is an exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of zinc and related base metals projects in Peru. Its primary objective is to define economically feasible projects through focused exploration and to develop, joint venture, or sell properties of economic merit.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×