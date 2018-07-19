Lead

Azure Minerals Releases Quarterly Activities Report

July 19th, 2018

Azure Minerals has released its Q2 activities report detailing works at its three projects and reporting its cash balance.

Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) has released its Q2 activities report detailing works at its three projects and reporting its cash balance.

Details on the Oposura zinc-lead project in Mexico are as highlighted in the press release:

  • Initial mineral resource estimate of 2.9 million tonnes at 5.0 percent zinc + 2.8 percent lead.
  • Contained metal: 146,000 tonnes of zinc, 82,000 tonnes of lead and 1.6M ounces of silver
  • 75 percent of contained metal in the indicated mineral resource category
  • Mineral resource remains open for extensions with further drilling planned for 2018
  • Easily accessible, near-surface mineralization provides multiple open pit and underground mine scheduling options
  • Pit optimization and underground stope design studies nearing completion
  • Metallurgical testwork demonstrates that crushing, screening and dense media separation results in a 34 percent upgrade in mill feed zinc and lead grades

Azure also included details about drilling programs at its Sara Alicia project and the Alacrán project.

Click here to read the full Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) press release.

