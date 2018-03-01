Copper Investing

Turquoise Hill: Oyu Tolgoi to Lift Force Majeure

March 1, 2018
Turquoise Hill (NYSE: TRQ) (NASDAQ: TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) today announced that Oyu Tolgoi will lift force majeure notice to customers effective March 1, 2018. Safe and normal mine operations, including underground development, have been maintained and no production impact is expected. Turquoise Hill expects any force majeure-related sales impact to be made up over the next few quarters.

As quoted in the press release:

On January 17, 2018, Oyu Tolgoi declared force majeure in connection to customer contracts for concentrate due to protestors using a large number of vehicles to obstruct the main access road within China at the Ganqimaodu Border Zone. The main border crossing for goods and supplies remained open. The placement of protestors’ vehicles prevented any traffic from safely traversing the border, both inbound and outbound.

