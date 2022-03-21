5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Turquoise Hill Up on Rio Tinto's US$2.7 Billion Acquisition Plan
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Turquoise Hill, Kolibri Global, Entree Resources, Steppe Gold and Perpetual Energy.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,783.04 in the early morning last Friday (March 17). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 21,831.52.
The index moved upwards for most of the week as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank approved the first interest rate hike in over three years on Wednesday (March 16), increasing rates by a quarter percentage point.
Looking over to metals, gold and silver pulled back as demand for safe-haven assets eased and a stronger US dollar made buying precious metals more expensive for investors using other currencies.
Last week, a number of companies saw their share prices increase during the trading period. The five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Turquoise Hill Resources (TSX:TRQ)
- Kolibri Global Energy (TSX:KEI)
- Entree Resources (TSX:ETG)
- Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO)
- Perpetual Energy (TSX:PMT)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources describes the Mongolia-based Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine as its "principal and only material mineral resource property." The company shares ownership of Oyu Tolgoi with a Mongolian state-owned entity, with both of them holding stakes in a firm called Oyu Tolgoi LLC.
Last Monday (March 14), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) made a non-binding proposal to acquire all the shares of Turquoise Hill that it does not already own. At a C$34 per share acquisition price, the proposed deal values Turquoise Hill's minority shareholdings at US$2.7 billion. However, the largest minority shareholder of the TSX-listed company, Pentwater Capital, has come forward to say the bid is too low.
Following the news, shares of Turquoise Hill increased 39.76 percent to trade at C$35.89 by the end of the week.
2. Kolibri Global Energy
International energy company Kolibri Global Energy aims to find and exploit projects centered on oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Its properties are located in the US, and the company operates them via its subsidiaries.
Last Thursday (March 17), Kolibri provided an update on one of its wells, Barnes 7-3H, which is already producing 400 barrels a day of oil at restricted production rates. Its shares increased 23.08 percent to end at C$0.16.
3. Entree Resources
Entree Resources owns what it calls a "unique carried joint venture interest" on part of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.
According to the company, the asset consists of two land holdings, one of which is the Oyu Tolgoi mining license, and the second of which is the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property. The mining license is held by Oyu Tolgoi LLC, and the joint venture is a partnership between Entree and Oyu Tolgoi LLC. Entree has a 20 percent or 30 percent carried participating interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on mineralization depth.
Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL,NYSE:SAND), Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill are major shareholders of Entree, holding approximately 23 percent, 9 percent and 8 percent of the shares of the company, respectively.
Over last week's five day period, shares of Entree increased 20.88 percent to end at C$1.10.
4. Steppe Gold
Precious metals company Steppe Gold, an exploration and development company with gold and silver projects in Mongolia, also made the list this week. The company wholly owns the ATO project, which is fully commissioned, permitted and in production. Despite not releasing news last week, Steppe Gold rose 33.85 percent to hit C$14.38.
5. Perpetual Energy
Calgary-based Perpetual Energy is focused on oil and gas production and exploration. The company’s assets include liquids-rich conventional natural gas, heavy crude oil and shallow and undeveloped bitumen leases.
Last Tuesday (March 15), Perpetual Energy published its yearly financial and operational results. Its share price increased 12.05 percent over the five day period to trade at C$0.93 by the end of the week.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
