Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSX:TRQ, NYSE:TRQ) today announced first quarter 2018 production for Oyu Tolgoi.

According to Turquoise Hill, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 125,000 to 155,000 tonnes of copper and 240,000 to 280,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Jeff Tygesen, Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill, said, “Oyu Tolgoi’s first quarter production was in line with expectations. Planned concentrator maintenance occurred in January reducing mill throughput for the quarter; however the impact was partially offset by increases in recovery, particularly for gold. With the initial processing of ore from Phase 4A, we are starting to see increased gold grades, recovery and production compared to last year.”

