Copper

Investing News

Ivanhoe Draws US$100 Million Loan From CITIC

- August 9th, 2018

Robert Friedland said that the interim loan provides assurance that Ivanhoe will continue to advance its exploration and development activities uninterrupted and on current accelerated timetables.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) announced today (August 9) that CITIC (HKEX:0267) has provided Ivanhoe Mines with an interim loan of US$100 million in accordance with a term loan facility that is an integral part of the long-term strategic cooperation and investment agreement between Ivanhoe and CITIC announced on June 11, 2018.

Ivanhoe Executive Chairman Robert Friedland said that the interim loan provides assurance that Ivanhoe will continue to advance its exploration and development activities uninterrupted and on current accelerated timetables.

As quoted in the press release:

The interim funds have an annual interest rate of 6 percent and will be repaid from the proceeds of the C$723 million strategic investment by CITIC…having drawn the US$100 million facility, Ivanhoe Mines has a working capital of approximately US$165 million.

Click here to read the full Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) press release.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Unions, Deals and Estimates
Ivanhoe Boasts Improved Kipushi Resource Estimate
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Juniors Lead the Way
5 Top Cobalt-mining Companies

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *