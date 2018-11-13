Cornerstone: Cascabel Exploration Update – Alpala Deposit Growing in Size and Quality

The company said approximately 20,000m of further drilling to be completed at Alpala in 2018. 2019 drilling campaign to continue to expand the deposit at Alpala SE, Alpala NW, Trivinio and Alpala Western Limb.









Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP) has announced an update on the exploration program at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture exploration project in northern Ecuador, in which the company has a 15 percent interest financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable out of Cornerstone’s share of project cash flow, plus 9.25 percent of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of approximately 23 percent.

Drill highlights as noted in the press release:

Hole 69 (Alpala Western Limb): 852m (true width 340m) at 1.14 percent copper equivalent (0.77 percent copper and 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) gold) from 740m depth, including: 502m at 1.55 percent copper equivalent (true width 200m, 1.01 percent copper and 0.85 g/t gold) from 1068m, and 152m at 2.49 percent copper equivalent (true width 61m, 1.53 percent copper and 1.52 g/t gold) from 1296m.

Hole 68 (Alpala Central): 664m at 1.53 percent copper equivalent (true width 265m, 0.88 percent copper and 1.03 g/t gold) from 1004m and open at depth, including 348m at 2.25 percent copper equivalent (true width 139m, 1.26 percent copper and 1.57g/t gold) from 1200m.

Hole 67 (Alpala Central): 1028m at 1.29 percent copper equivalent (true width 411m, 0.71 percent copper and 0.91 g/t gold) from 886m, including: 544m at 2.17 percent copper equivalent (true width 217m, 1.14 percent copper and 1.59 g/t gold), and 146m at 4.07 percent copper equivalent (true width 58m, 1.96 percent copper and 3.36g/t gold) of intense porphyry mineralization containing visible gold from 1510m.

Hole 66 (Alpala NW): 634m at 1.25 percent copper equivalent (true width 253m, 0.74 percent copper and 0.81 g/t gold) from 870m, including: 174m at 2.46 percent copper equivalent (true width 69m, 1.36 percent copper and 1.73 g/t gold) of mineralization containing visible gold from 1330m.

Hole 64 (Alpala NW-Trivinio): 402m at 0.65 percent copper equivalent (true width 160m, 0.48 percent copper and 0.26 g/t gold) from 1690m, including: 162m at 0.95 percent copper equivalent (true width 65m, 0.70 percent copper and 0.41 g/t gold) – this is considered the discovery of a new zone, north of the Alpala Breccia unit, containing primary bornite mineralization that merits follow up drill testing that could lead to the discovery of a second porphyry system adjacent to the Alpala Deposit, or that the new zone and Alpala are both offshoots of a single, larger, source porphyry system at depth.

The company said approximately 20,000m of further drilling to be completed at Alpala in 2018. 2019 drilling campaign to continue to expand the deposit at Alpala SE, Alpala NW, Trivinio and Alpala Western Limb.

