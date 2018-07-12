Copper Mountain Announces Q2 2018 Production Results

Copper Mountain Mining has announced their production results for Q2 2018 from the Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia.











Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC,ASX: C6C) has announced their production results for Q2 2018 from the Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia.

As highlighted in their press release:

Q2 Production: 23.1 million pounds of copper equivalent, which includes 20 million pounds of copper, 6,500 ounces of gold and 68,400 ounces of silver.

H1 2018 production: 46 million pounds of copper equivalent, which includes 39.9 million pounds of copper, 12,600 oz gold and 146,300 oz silver.

On track for 2018 production guidance: Copper Mountain’s 2018 guidance for copper production remains unchanged at 80 million pounds (+/- 5 percent).

Mining production: Open pit mining averaged 214,500 tonnes per day, 13 percent above guidance of 190,000 tonnes per day.

Mill throughput: Milling averaged 37,000 tonnes per day. Total tonnes milled during the period was 3.4 million tonnes at an average head grade of 0.335 percent copper, and recovery of 80.5 percent.

President and CEO of Copper Mountain, Gil Clausen said:

“The operation performed well during the quarter, with production higher year over year. Copper Mountain is demonstrating consistent and solid production and we are on track to achieve annual guidance.”

Click here to read the full Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC) press release.