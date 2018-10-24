Next Quarters Will be Key for Cannabis Space, Says Finance Exec

As part of the continued coverage on the effects the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada will have on the public sector the Investing News Network (INN) had the opportunity to talk with Charles Taerk, president and CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, about what investors should expect from the public sector.



Following the start of adult-use sales in Canada, cannabis investors will finally obtain critical numbers of the companies raising capital in the public markets. As a result, Taerk said he expects investors to find out in the following quarters which companies will be winners.

Taerk explains why in his view the global cannabis market represents the real prize for investors of the sector and why smaller emerging companies still have options at substantial gains.

“We tend to view the global opportunity as more significant than the domestic recreational opportunity,” Taerk told INN.

The executive also explained the relevance and impact of gaining a premier US listing for cannabis companies has become a critical need. As companies like Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) elevated volumes thanks to these listings, fellow producers have also sought similar listings.

“American investors like to buy American securities listed on the [NYSE] or NASDAQ,” Taerk said. He further explained even though these investors have noticed the growth of the cannabis space, they hadn’t participated in the sector due to this preference.

Taerk broke down how he sees investors starting to realize which companies are real winners in the market and which ones will still need time to develop.

“We are starting to see a real separation. Those companies that do have inventory and do have efficient production are going to start to move to the fore. People are going to realize that there’s going to be certain companies that have strong and positive cash flow and others that are still behind the eight ball,” he said.

Taerk said he still expects a variety of catalysts to hit the cannabis market and it highly depends on the timing companies have with quarterly releases.

Watch both parts of our conversation for more on what Taerk had to say.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.