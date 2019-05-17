Cannabis Big News Roundup: High Tide’s Canna Cabana Granted Membership into Canadian Franchise Association; Cronos Group and MediPharm Labs Enter $30M Multi-Year Cannabis Concentrate Supply Agreement; 1933 Industries Announces US$10.45M Sale of its Cultivation Real Estate Asset in Las Vegas
Danielle Adams - May 17th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- CB2 Insights Announces Ticker Symbol Change on OTCQB
- High Tide’s Canna Cabana Granted Membership into Canadian Franchise Association
- Matica Reports First Harvest Completed
- Osoyoos Cannabis Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Continue as Anahit International Following Reverse Take Over
- Orion Nutraceuticals Receives DTC Approval, Allowing US Investors to Trade Shares Under the Symbol ORONF
- YIELD GROWTH Announces Wright & Well to Launch Cannabis Product Line in Oregon in June
- World Class and Deveron Enter Drone and AI Data Services Agreement to Assist Hemp Farmers across North America
- TransCanna Executes LOI to Acquire Award-Winning Cannabis Brand SolDaze
- 1933 Industries Announces USD$10.45 Million Sale of its Cultivation Real Estate Asset in Las Vegas with a 10-Year Lease-Back
- Heritage Signs Agreement to Acquire 30% of Los Angeles Based Endocanna Health Inc
- Cannvas Enters European Markets Following Successful Entry into U.S. Cannabis Market
- Cannara Biotech Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States
- Cronos Group and MediPharm Labs Enter $30 Million Multi-Year Private Label Cannabis Concentrate Supply Agreement with Potential to Increase to $60 Million
- Grown Rogue Announces Ticker Symbol GRUSF on OTC Exchange
- Geyser Brands: Solace Increases Production Capacity, Purchases New Equipment for Consumer Healthcare and Pet Wellness Production
- CanadaBis Capital Harvests First Crop
- Nutritional High Reports Accelerated Calyx Sales and Updates California Distribution Plans
- Acreage Holdings Enters into Letter of Intent to Sell Real Estate Assets to Newly Formed Cannabis REIT
- Redfund Capital Corp Launches Dr. Klein CBD
