Matica Reports First Harvest Completed

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMJ) (OTCQB:MMJFF) (39N – Frankfurt) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the first cannabis harvest at the Dorval facility of RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”). This is an important milestone for RoyalMax and Matica as the companies move towards retail and medical sales licensing.

“Our team, working in a state of the art facility, is producing the type of high quality product the market is demanding. This first harvest is important not just for our company but, for Quebec cannabis as a whole. With so few licence holders in the Province, more production of high quality cannabis from Quebec is an absolute must” states Boris Ziger, CEO of Matica, and adds that “I wish to thank our highly committed team and can’t express how proud I am of them.”

With the success of the first harvest, RoyalMax intends to follow up with a successful second harvest in the coming weeks. The third and fourth crops have already been placed in grow rooms populated with clones from our mother room. The facility will soon be running at full capacity with all grow rooms active. At full capacity RoyalMax plans a rotating schedule with harvests every two to three weeks.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. has been granted a standard cultivation licence by Health Canada for the production facility in Dorval, Quebec. Matica intends to build 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouses, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a 181 acre property in the township of Hemmingford, south of Montreal. Matica has entered into an agreement with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax.

