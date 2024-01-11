- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Uranium Outlook Report: Australia Edition
Unleash the power of informed uranium investments.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to know about.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
- Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024
- Rick Rule: Easy Uranium Money Has Been Made, How to Position Today
- John Ciampaglia: Uranium Cycle Now in New Phase, What Comes Next?
- Adam Rozencwajg: Uranium at Inflection Point, Will Get "Completely Out of Hand"
- Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
|
"Right now you have to focus on real companies doing real things. Companies like NexGen Energy and Fission Uranium that will be taken over. Companies like Boss Energy that are in production and will enjoy much higher prices than their feasibility studies suggested they would enjoy"
— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
|"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been."
— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
|"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors."
— John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
