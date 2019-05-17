Cannabis

CB2 Insights Announces Ticker Symbol Change on OTCQB

May 17th, 2019

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) (OTCQB:CBIIF) a leading technology company focused on mainstreaming medical cannabis to the healthcare industry through Real-World Evidence, today announced that effective immediately, its ticker symbol on the OTCQB Markets has changed from “CBTOF” to the symbol “CBIIF”. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

The Company has also been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CBII” since March 6, 2019.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

