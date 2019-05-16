World Class and Deveron Enter Drone and AI Data Services Agreement to Assist Hemp Farmers across North America

World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA: WCF) (the “Company” or “World Class”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Service Agreement with Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE:DVR) (“Deveron”) whereby Deveron will provide drone data and soil sampling services to World Class and its affiliate farmers focused on hemp production in the United States and Canada, providing an opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs.









World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA: WCF) (the “Company” or “World Class”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Service Agreement with Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE:DVR) (“Deveron”) whereby Deveron will provide drone data and soil sampling services to World Class and its affiliate farmers focused on hemp production in the United States and Canada, providing an opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs.

Deveron has worked with leading agricultural companies to bring data acquisition and analytics to broad acre farmland. The company is integrated with leading farm platforms, like Bayer Crop Science’s Climate FieldView and John Deere’s MyJohnDeere data management systems. The expansion into hemp data analytics is a natural extension to the current data insights it provides to leading farmers in North America that grow corn, soybean, wheat and canola.

Deveron is an industry leading agriculture technology company focused on data acquisition and analytics that drive increased yields and reduced costs. The two companies will be bringing best-in class data acquisition tools for hemp growers that include drone data and soil data. On top of data acquisition, the company will be working with World Class and its farmer partners to deliver digital records and analytics that will help with benchmarking the hemp production process, traceability and other best management practices.

“Farming hemp requires proper planning, preparation and execution and we want to make sure our partner farmers have access to the best technology to assist them. The high value of hemp crops today makes the data Deveron collects even more valuable than for traditional row crops and will help our farming partners make better informed decisions on the field,” said Michael McCombie, CEO of World Class. “Deveron has a large network of agronomists and drone pilots throughout Canada and the United States, leveraging their technology and personnel spanning such large service areas will provide great value to our farmers as we build our network of processing facilities.”

“We are extremely excited to be expanding our digital product solution to the customers of World Class,” said David MacMilllan, President and CEO of Deveron. “On the data acquisition side, we see considerable scale and opportunities in supporting higher margin crop. Additionally, given our leading data insights algorithms with large growers in Canada and the United States, we believe we are uniquely positioned to provide the most informative data insights available to farmers thinking about changing their production from traditional row crops to hemp.”

World Class is a Canadian based developer of an innovative, large scale extraction process for both the hemp and cannabis industry. The Company intends to provide single step continuous flow extraction services to the hemp and cannabis industry. Using patent pending technology, World Class’ results produce higher yields and better quality full spectrum crude hemp oil at faster rates. The technology allows the extraction of CBD Oil and other related extracts from wet or dried natural plants. World Class can save its clients floor space, utility drying costs, equipment and processing labour costs.

