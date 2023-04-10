Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the 22 nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 9:30 am ET on April 19, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Chairman, will present at the SEQUIRE CANNABIS & PSYCHEDELICS CONFERENCE, April 5th at 10:00AM EDT.

Registration for the event is accessible via the following link Sign up free.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Doses the First Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patient with SLS-005 in an Expanded Access Program

- The Expanded Access Program is funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS (ACT for ALS) for ALS patients who do not qualify for existing clinical trials

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has dosed the first patient in an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for patients with ALS who do not qualify for existing clinical trials and that the EAP will be fully funded by a grant from the NINDS under the ACT for ALS.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Psychedelic-Enhanced Therapy Business For Sale

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Business Update on its Key Programs

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced a business update on its key programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

In order to focus the majority of its resources on the ongoing registration directed study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and the fully enrolled phase II/III study of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Seelos is temporarily pausing additional enrollment of patients in the SLS-005-302 study in spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3). Patients already enrolled will continue in the study and data will continue to be collected in order to make decisions for resuming enrollment in the future.  This temporary pause has been implemented as a business decision due to financial considerations, and is not based on any data related to safety or therapeutic effects.

"Based on previously released Seelos data as well as substantial scientific supportive data and taking into account the current business and global financial environment, we have decided to focus all of our efforts on completing the SLS-002 study and targeting a data readout in the third quarter of 2023. We expect a data readout from the SLS-005 study in ALS in late 2023. We are awaiting final results of non-clinical toxicology required to initiate dosing in the SLS-003 program in complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and separately, we are putting on hold any non-essential preclinical work," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "Our corporate structure and outsourced model allows us to be nimble and make these strategic decisions, enabling us to extend our cash runway through data readout."

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' directed study of SLS-002 for ASIB in patients with MDD, the registrational phase II/III study of SLS-005 for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia, and the SLS-003 program in CRPS, as well as statements regarding the anticipated enrollment and timing of the studies and Seelos' future plans to resume enrollment of patients in the SLS-005-302 study in SCA3. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-business-update-on-its-key-programs-301785089.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albert Labs announces Strategic Investment from Cantheon Capital LLC for First In-Human Trials

Highlights:

  • Cantheon Capital, one of the largest global pharmaceutical psychedelics venture capital firms, sign terms for ~CA$830,000 (£500,000) of funding to Albert Labs , allocated towards its first in-human clinical trials in 2023

  • Albert Labs is nearing their first in-human studies on its primary drug candidate, KRN-101, a psilocybin-based, natural pharmaceutical product

  • Albert Labs' first human trials, due to commence in Q2 2023, will be carried out in partnership with industry leading clinical research partner, iNGENu CRO as previously announced . The trials will take place in Australia , providing the Company with the additional benefit of access to a 43.5% cash reimbursement on all eligible related costs equating to a further benefit of ~CA$1.2 million

  • Albert Labs recognised in Canadian Venture for "Revolutionizing Mental Health Drug Development"

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a strategic investment from prominent psychedelic pharmaceutical investment fund, Cantheon Capital LLC ("Cantheon Capital").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces That The Drug Enforcement Administration Has Issued The Initial 2023 Quota Allowing Export Of L-130

Dosing In Human Clinical Trial To Commence Within Weeks

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that its exclusive commercial manufacturing partner has received their initial 2023 quota for our novel psilocin drug product (L-130) from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

