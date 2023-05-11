Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

COMPASS Pathways Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program underway, patients have been treated in both trials
  • CPT® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association
  • Cash position at 31 March 2023 of $117.1 million, additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our phase 3 pivotal trials in treatment-resistant depression are now underway and on track, with treatment being administered to patients across numerous sites. This is significant progress, indicating that with the necessary approvals and licenses in place, these sites can now focus completely on training and recruitment.

We have also made important progress in laying the commercial groundwork for COMP360, with the recent acceptance by the American Medical Association of a CPT III code to describe the support services required in its administration. It has been a quarter of steady, strong progress, including productive, ongoing dialogue about the design of our pivotal trials with FDA."

Business highlights

COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

  • Phase 3 program underway, composed of two pivotal trials with an integrated, long-term outcomes component
    • Pivotal trial 1 (COMP 005): single dose monotherapy, n=255, top line data expected summer 2024
    • Pivotal trial 2 (COMP 006): fixed repeat dose monotherapy, n=568, top line data expected mid-2025
    • Long-term follow up in each trial will generate data on duration of response and potential effect of retreatment
  • As expected, FDA feedback received on the COMP 005 and COMP 006 trials and the phase 3 program is continuing in accordance with previously announced study design
  • Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for in-person support services during psychedelic therapy accepted by the American Medical Association - code expected to go into effect when published on January 1, 2024

Additional COMP360 development activities:

  • Phase 2 trials in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ongoing
  • Investigator-initiated studies ongoing across a number of additional indications

Financial highlights

  • Net loss for the three months ended 31 March 2023 was $24.2 million, or $0.57 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $4.1 million), compared with $21.2 million or $0.50 loss per share, during the same period in 2022 (including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $3.1 million).
  • R&D expenses were $19.0 million for the three months ended 31 March 2023, compared with $15.4 million during the same period in 2022. Of this increase, $1.4 million was attributable to an increase in external development expenses as the company continues to investigate COMP360 psilocybin therapy in clinical and pre-clinical trials. $1.2 million relates to an increase in personnel expenses, due to increased headcount. A further $0.6 million was attributable to an increase in other expenses primarily related to an increase in external consulting expenses. In addition, non-cash share-based payment compensation increased by $0.5 million, due primarily to increased headcount.
  • G&A expenses were $12.8 million for the three months ended 31 March 2023 compared with $10.1 million during the same period in 2022. The increase was attributable to an increase of $2.2 million in personnel expenses, due to increased headcount. $0.9 million relates to an increase in facilities and other expenses. A further $0.5 million was attributable to an increase in non-cash share-based compensation, due primarily to increased headcount. This was partially offset by a decrease of $0.9 million in legal and professional fees.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $117.1 million as of 31 March 2023, compared with $143.2 million as of 31 December 2022.
  • Additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter

Financial Guidance

  • Second quarter 2023 net cash used in operating activities is expected to be in the range of $22 million to $30 million and the full-year 2023 to be in the range of $85 million to $110 million.

Conference call
The COMPASS Pathways management team will host a conference call at 8.00am ET (1:00pm UK) on May 11, 2023.
Please register in advance here to access the call and obtain a local or toll-free phone number and personal pin.
A live webcast of the call will be available on COMPASS Pathway's website at: First Quarter 2023 Financial Results . The webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days. The call will also be webcast on the COMPASS Pathways website and archived for 30 days. For more information, please visit the COMPASS Pathways website (ir.compasspathways.com).

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, its expectations and projections about the company's future financial results, COMPASS's plans and expected timing for its phase 3 program in TRD, including its expectations regarding the amendments to the Phase 3 protocols, results of discussions with the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, the timing of the completion of its Phase 3 trials for TRD, and the period during which the results of the Phase 3 trials will become available, the potential for these Phase 3 trials or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, the safety or efficacy of its investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, including for treatment of TRD, anorexia nervosa, and PTSD, COMPASS's expectations regarding the potential impact of the CPT III codes on reimbursement for and access to COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if FDA approval is obtained and COMPASS's expectations regarding its ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials, development efforts and innovation labs. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and outcomes are uncertain, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful; our development efforts and our business strategy to set up research facilities and innovation labs will involve significant costs and resources and may be unsuccessful; the American Medical Association may change the scope of the CPT III code prior to publication in July 2023, which may negatively impact our expectations regarding reimbursement for COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, and our efforts to obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, may be unsuccessful; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") , which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

March 31 December 31,
2023 2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $117,103 $143,206
Restricted cash 271 175
Prepaid income tax 71 575
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,381 47,695
Total current assets 167,826 191,651
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Investment 469 469
Property and equipment, net 612 617
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,593 2,006
Deferred tax assets 2,598 2,224
Other assets 212 327
Total assets $173,310 $197,294
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $3,875 $4,761
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,267 9,325
Operating lease liabilities - current 1,112 1,510
Total current liabilities 11,254 15,596
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 412 418
Total liabilities 11,666 16,014
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 42,779,485 and 42,631,794 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 442 440
Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 28 28
Additional paid-in capital 463,973 458,825
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (17,445) (16,867)
Accumulated deficit (285,354) (261,146)
Total shareholders' equity 161,644 181,280
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $173,310 $197,294

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended March 31,
2023 2022
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development $19,035 $15,362
General and administrative 12,753 10,058
Total operating expenses 31,788 25,420
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS: (31,788) (25,420)
OTHER INCOME, NET:
Other income, net 709 134
Foreign exchange gains 2,685 1,333
Benefit from R&D tax credit 4,316 2,922
Total other income, net 7,710 4,389
Loss before income taxes (24,078) (21,031)
Income tax expense (130) (140)
Net loss (24,208) (21,171)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign exchange translation adjustment (578) (7,193)
Comprehensive loss (24,786) (28,364)
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic and diluted $(0.57) $(0.50)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding—basic and diluted 42,725,863 42,036,563

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
The Conversation (0)
CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MindBio Therapeutics Corp

MindBio Therapeutics Corp (CSE:MBIO) Lists Its Common Shares On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO); (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce that its common shares have listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker MBIO.

Keep reading...Show less
psychedelic mushrooms lit with colorful light

Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2023)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce first quarter 2023 financial results on 11 May 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023, and provide an update on recent business developments on 11 May 2023.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 11 May 2023. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs Receives preliminary acceptance of 35 Novel Inventive Claims for Patent Protected Manufacturing Technology

Albert Labs Receives preliminary acceptance of 35 Novel Inventive Claims for Patent Protected Manufacturing Technology

  • Albert Labs has received preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims as part of its published International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281).
  • The Company's proprietary manufacturing methodology, developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility, facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
  • This protected technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia. It also ensures standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.
  • Albert Labs is at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, providing long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims to comply with PCT 33(3) under its International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281).

35 Novel Inventive Claims in Patent Protected Technology (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Led by inventors Ali Gulamhusein , Dr. Jean Saayman , and Chand Jagpal , the Albert Labs team has validated a proprietary manufacturing technology that facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of fungi biomass. It is currently used to manufacture the fungi biomass for KRN-101, a fixed-ratio unique medicine which contains a spectrum of key metabolites, including psilocybin and baeocystin.

The acceptance of novel inventive claims under the PCT is an important tool that secures effective and robust protection for their inventions in multiple countries.

This technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia, while also ensuring standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.

It is used for the production of fungi biomass in bioreactors and includes a novel method of increasing the yield of mycelium in a stirred tank with artificial substrates, providing protection from shear forces, and increasing growth. Furthermore, the novel methodology ensures less clumping and pelletization, with increased access to oxygen and nutrients encouraging large-scale biomass production.

There are several advantages to mycelium growth compared to farmed fruiting body growth for psilocybin production, including higher yields, faster growth, easier manipulation, lower contamination risk, and more sustainable production. This is an ideal production technology for a GMP laboratory facility compared to fruiting body growth.

This technology places Albert Labs at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, reducing the cost of production and increasing the ability to scale. This provides the Company with retained, long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Follow the links here to view our published Patent Application , and International Search Report and Written Opinion .

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The Company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.
Dr. Michael Raymont
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Albert Labs International Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c1221.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

American Medical Association to Issue First New Code for Psychedelic Therapies

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (COMPASS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a clinical-stage company dedicated to changing the way mental health conditions are treated, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for psychedelic therapies. The full details of the code are expected to be released by the AMA in July 2023 and the code will go into effect when it is published on January 1, 2024. Once effective, the CPT code will provide physicians and other qualified healthcare professionals a means to code and seek reimbursement for delivering psychedelic therapies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Completes $12.1M Upsized Private Placement, with Participation by Eric Sprott and Steppe Gold's Management

artificial intelligence investing

Successful $1.0M Placement & Launch Of Share Purchase Plan

Resource Investing

Gobi H2 Update

Nickel Investing

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) – Trading Halt

×