Tianqi Lithium is a leading new energy materials company headquartered in China. The company is the largest producer of mined lithium globally in terms of output in 2021 and is ranked third in terms of revenue generated from lithium in 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie. It is also the world's fourth largest and Asia's second largest lithium compound producer, as measured by production output in 2021, according to the same source. Tianqi is the only lithium producer in China that has achieved 100% self-sufficiency and has fully vertically integrated lithium mines. It operates in critical stages of the lithium value chain, including: 1) mining of lithium ore and manufacturing of lithium concentrate; and 2) manufacturing of lithium compounds and derivatives.