Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Bausch Health Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting

The 10 directors nominated at the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 16, 2023, were elected by a vote of the Company's shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Appio

190,930,071

2,850,553

69,221,265

Brett M. Icahn

169,686,359

24,094,265

69,221,265

Sarah B. Kavanagh

189,301,790

4,478,834

69,221,265

Steven D. Miller

181,093,705

12,686,919

69,221,265

Dr. Richard C. Mulligan

174,330,012

19,450,612

69,221,265

John A. Paulson

182,711,655

11,068,969

69,221,265

Robert N. Power

183,421,864

10,358,760

69,221,265

Russel C. Robertson

189,249,474

4,531,150

69,221,265

Thomas W. Ross, Sr.

190,210,369

3,570,255

69,221,265

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.

190,174,239

3,606,385

69,221,265

Shareholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and an annual frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers approved an amendment to the Company's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the timing and details of the future plans for Bausch + Lomb and its future performance. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's and Bausch + Lomb's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch + Lomb's and Bausch Health's respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Mark Maico

Kevin Wiggins

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 541-2102

(908) 541-3785

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755427/Bausch-Health-Announces-2023-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholder-Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Company highlights colleagues' commitment to innovation, progress toward ambitious targets, and building a brighter future for all stakeholders

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report highlights the company's commitment to society and stakeholders and provides insight into its CSR progress and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic AccuRhythm AI technology receives 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award as Best New Monitoring Solution

AccuRhythm AI algorithms now cleared by FDA for the Reveal LINQ ICM; enhancements made to the AF algorithm for the LINQ II ICM

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced its AccuRhythm™ AI algorithm technology is the winner of the 7 th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program as the "Best New Monitoring Solution."  AccuRhythm AI is an artificial intelligence algorithm that improves the accuracy of heart rhythm event data from the Medtronic LINQ II™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) so physicians can better care for people with abnormal heart rhythms. The Medtronic AI technology was a standout from a field of nearly 4,000 nominations globally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic AccuRhythm AI technology receives 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award as Best New Monitoring Solution

AccuRhythm AI algorithms now cleared by FDA for the Reveal LINQ ICM; enhancements made to the AF algorithm for the LINQ II ICM

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced its AccuRhythm™ AI algorithm technology is the winner of the 7 th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program as the "Best New Monitoring Solution."  AccuRhythm AI is an artificial intelligence algorithm that improves the accuracy of heart rhythm event data from the Medtronic LINQ II™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) so physicians can better care for people with abnormal heart rhythms. The Medtronic AI technology was a standout from a field of nearly 4,000 nominations globally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
avricore

Avricore Grants Options

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) today announces that the Company’s board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the “Options”) exercisable for a total of 1,625,000 common shares to its directors, officers, employees and consultants at an exercise price of CAD $0.28 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, May 25, 2023 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended on Friday, April 28, 2023 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday , May 25, 2023, to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q1 2023 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Sells Laguna Verde for Share Stake in Power Minerals

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Achieves Successful Production of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate from Optimized Refinery Flowsheet

×