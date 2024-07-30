Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Ltd - NWR Perth Presentation

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Auric ticks all the right boxes

Right People

  • Board and leadership team with track record of delivering success for shareholders.
  • Experienced team covering all disciplines.

Right Place

  • World-class address in the heart of WA’s Goldfields.
  • Best infrastructure in Australia for gold mining.

Right Structure

  • Only 3 years from ASX listing to first gold and positive cashflow.
  • Top 20 shareholders own 44.76%.
  • Directors have skin in the game owning 17%.

Right Mineral

  • Gold focused.
  • Approximately 10,000 ounces of gold produced in 2023, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
  • Higher production in 2024/2025 from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.

Forward Looking Statements and Compliance Statement

This presentation does not include all available Information on Auric Mining Limited and should not be used in isolation as a guide to investing in the Company. Any potential investor should also refer to Auric Mining Limited’s Annual Reports and take independent professional advice before considering investing in the Company. For further information about Auric Mining Limited, visit o website auricmining.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statement

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘targets’, ‘expect’, or ‘intends’ and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Presentation, are considered reasonable. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the management. The Directors cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

  • Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its representatives:
  • Make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;
  • Accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and
  • Accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.

Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Auric is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the JORC Code and that Auric’s mineral resource estimates are reported in compliance with the JORC Code, 2012 edition. The terms used in this announcement are as defined in the JORC Code.

Compliance Statement

The information in this presentation relating to exploration results, mineral resource estimates and the Munda scoping study is extracted from the following announcements all of which are available to view on the Auric website www.auricmining.com.au. The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and of the scoping study, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Firebird Metals

June Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the June 2024 Quarter.

Basin Energy

Elevated Uranium Confirmed in Preston Creek Drilling

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce a summary of analytical results (Figure 1) from the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Augustus Minerals General Manager of Exploration Andrew Ford.

Augustus Minerals Drilling for Higher-grade Targets at Ti Tree Project, Exec Says

Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) has received commitments of over AU$1.66 million to accelerate the exploration of the Ti Tree project in the Gascoyne Province of Western Australia. Andrew Ford, the company’s general manager of exploration, said programs are in place to explore for high-grade targets.

“(We’re) continuing our rock chip sampling (and) prospecting mapping. We have an airborne geophysics program starting hopefully in early August, and that will be targeting a variety of (areas),” he said.

Augustus Minerals also earned sponsorship from the Western Australian government through an exploration incentive scheme, where 50 percent of the drill costs will be covered by the government, according to Ford.

Industrial Minerals Limited

Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received results from High Purity Ǫuartz Processing Testwork1 completed by North Carolina State University’s Mineral Research Laboratory (“NCSU-MRL”).

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 30 June 2024 Quarter.

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d'Ivoire

June Quarterly Activities Report

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

