Avenira Limited

Avenira Completes Placement

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) advises that it has completed a placement of approximately 137 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.008 per share, raising approximately A$1 million (before costs) (“Placement”).

Placement Details

137,125,000 fully paid ordinary shares will be issued under the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1A placement capacity at an issue price of A$0.008 per share to raise approximately A$1million, before costs.

Proceeds from the Placement will be used to replace working capital that was utilised to repay the outstanding secured convertible loan of A$3.7 million (including capitalised interest) from Au Xingao Investment Pty Limited that matured on 8 March 2024. Avenira is currently in discussions with several parties in relation to new note funding.

Commenting on the Placement, Avenira Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Clark stated:

“We are pleased that we have completed this small placement, with funds to be used for our ongoing working capital requirements. We are looking forward to providing shareholders with further progress on our projects in the coming weeks.”

Petra Capital Pty Ltd acted as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement.

An indicative timetable for the Placement is set out below. The timetable remains subject to change at the Company’s discretion, subject to compliance with applicable laws and listing rules.

Indicative Timetable

This timetable is indicative only and the Company may, at its discretion, vary any of the above dates, subject to the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and other applicable laws.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

agriculture investingasx:aevavenira limitedlithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide a response to speculation about any impact of the recent court ruling at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition


Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

CEO Transition Plan

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.

Keep reading...Show less
green lithium-ion batteries

Battery Recycler Li-Cycle Secures US$75 Million Investment from Glencore

In a move toward making battery production more sustainable, Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) has announced a US$75 million investment in Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY).

The investment underscores Glencore's commitment to promoting circularity within the battery materials space and further solidifies its partnership with Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery resource recovery company.

Glencore made an initial US$200 million investment in Li-Cycle in June 2022, designating the company as one of its preferred recycling partners and laying the foundation for a long-term partnership.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), targeting to raise up to $A3.0 million.

Keep reading...Show less

×