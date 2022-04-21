Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. of a class action securities lawsuit. CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team: AUPH investors ...

AUP:CA,AUPH