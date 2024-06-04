Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Deadline Approaching for Receiving Share of Oatly Group AB Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky, LLP for Further Details

Deadline Approaching for Receiving Share of Oatly Group AB Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky, LLP for Further Details

Levi & Korsinsky informs shareholders that a settlement has been reached in the pending class action lawsuit against Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY). The settlement provides for a fund of $9,250,000 to benefit class members. For the purposes of the settlement, the class is defined as: all persons who (i) purchased or acquired Oatly Group AB ("Oatly") American Depositary Shares ("ADS") ("Oatly shares") between May 20, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") or otherwise pursuant to Oatly's offering documents issued in connection with Oatly's May 20, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), and were damaged thereby; andor (ii) purchased or acquired call options on Oatly ADS or sold put options on Oatly ADS during the Class Period, or otherwise pursuant to Oatly's offering documents, and were damaged thereby

If you are a class member as defined above, you may be entitled to a pro-rata share of the settlement fund. In order to receive a share of the settlement, you must file a claim form by July 25, 2024.

For more details on the settlement, including a copy of the claim form, please visit: https://zlk.com/settlement-form/?redirect=aHR0cHM6Ly96bGsuY29tL3NldHRsZW1lbnQvb2F0bHktZ3JvdXAtYWItc2V0dGxlbWVudA==&spr=522&wire=1&ticker=OTLY

Levi & Korsinsky did not act as lead counsel or otherwise participate in litigating the above class action. We are providing this information as a courtesy to remind class members of the claims deadline so they can file their forms in a timely fashion.

Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://zlk.com/

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Oatly Group ABOTLY
OTLY
The Conversation (0)
Oatly Group AB Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Oatly Group AB Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) ("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oat drink company, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 15, 2024.

The AGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Gold Investing

Gold Royalty Completes Vares Copper Stream Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

×