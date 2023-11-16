Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Trending Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company is revisiting its large uranium-rare earths deposits located at Elliot Lake, Ontario to examine the impact of increased uranium prices and confirmation of significant rare element ("REE") mineralization. The Company will also evaluate the cost-saving potential of bulk mining the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones.

In 2007-08 and 2012, Appia completed drill programs to confirm mineralization detailed in historical resource estimates for the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones. Following the drill program, Appia engaged consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited (WGM) to provide an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the two zones.

The technical report was prepared in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and entitled "UPDATE REPORT ON THE APPIA ENERGY CORP. URANIUM-RARE EARTH PROPERTY, ELLIOT LAKE DISTRICT, NORTH-CENTRAL ONTARIO, CANADA" by Watts, Griffis and McOuat, dated July 30, 2013 (the "2013 Updated Resource Estimate Report") and filed on SEDARplus at www.sedarplus.com on August 14, 2013.

The NI 43-101 Indicated Mineral Resource for the Teasdale Lake Zone was 14,435,000 tons grading 0.554 lbs U3O8/ton and 3.30 lbs. TREE/ton for a total of 7,995,000 lbs. U3O8 and 47,689,000 lbs. TREE. The Inferred Mineral Resource was 42,447,000 tons grading 0.474 lbs. U3O8/ton and 3.14 lbs. TREE/ton totalling 20,115,000 lbs. U3O8 and 133,175,000 lbs. TREE — see Table 1.

The Inferred Mineral Resource for the Banana Lake Zone was 30,315,000 tons grading 0.912 lbs. U3O8/ton for a total of 27,638,000 lbs. U3O8 — see Table 2.

The historical resource for the five separate zones comprising Appia's Elliot Lake Property is summarized in Table 3.

Table 1

Summary of Teasdale Lake Zone Uranium and Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate

ZoneTons 
('000)		TREE 
(lbs./ton)		U3O8 
(lbs./ton)		Average 
Thickness 
(m)		Contained 
TREE 
('000 lbs.)		Contained 
U3O8 
('000 lbs.)
Indicated Resources
UR 7,4224.200.4844.6131,1993,593
IQ3,3141.980.2592.276.5780.857
LR 3,6992.680.9582.609,9123,544
Total 14,4353.300.5549.4847,6897,995
Inferred Resource
UR20,2013.870.4214.3378,0808,498
IQ11,2541.640.1842.7818,4642,070
LR10,9923.330.8692.7136,6319,564
Total42,4473.140.4749.82133,17520,115

 

Notes

1.Mineral Resources effective 30 July 2013 1. Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off value of $100 per tonne, using a uranium price of US$70/lb U3O8, a TREE price of $78/kg, and a C$:US$ exchange rate of 1:0.9.
2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.

Table 2

Summary of Banana Lake Uranium Mineral Resource Estimate
April 1, 2011
(using 0.6 lb U3O8 / ton Cut-Off Grade)

Category Tons 
('000)		S.G. 
(tons/m3)		lbs. U3O8/ton Total lbs. U3O8 
('000)
Inferred Resources 30,3153.140.91227,638

 

Notes

1. Effective April 1, 2011
2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council November 27, 2010.
5. S.G. of 2.85 tonnes/m3 (or 3.14 tons/m3) was used.
6. All tonnage and total lbs. U3O8 amounts rounded to nearest thousand or thousandth. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Table 3

Historical Resource Appia's Elliot Lake Property

ZoneQuantity 
(tons)		Grade (lbs.
U3O8/ton)		Contained
U3O8 (lbs.)
Teasdale Lake17,458,2001.20620,787,200
Gemico Block #342,800,0000.3816,264,000
Gemico Block #1020,700,0000.7515,525,000
Banana Lake Zone 175,800,0000.76133,608,000
Canuc Zone 7,000,0001.8613,020,000
Total 263,758,2000.76199,204,200

 

Notes

1.The historical resource was not estimated in accordance with definitions and practices established for the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM"), is not compliant with Canada's security rule National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), and unreliable for investment decisions.
2.Neither Appia nor its Qualified Persons have done sufficient work to classify the historical resource as a current mineral resource under current mineral resource terminology and are not treating the historical resources as current mineral resources

Increasing Uranium Prices and Strong Rare Earth Interest

The Spot Market price for uranium has moved significantly higher in 2023 YTD and is up threefold from its bear market bottom in 2019. Favourable supply and demand fundaments are expected to strongly influence uranium prices going forward. REEs have also attracted strong interest due to supply chain issues and concerns about China's dominance of REEs processing.

"Appia's uranium portfolio of both past producing and earlier-stage projects positions the Company well to participate in the long-term uranium market appreciation," stated Tom Drivas, CEO. "The Company holds a large ground position in Elliot Lake with a historical resource (non-compliant) totalling approximately 199 million lbs. of uranium at a grade of 0.76 lbs. U3O8/ton. Additionally, the Company holds four high potential early-stage uranium projects in the prolific Athabasca Basin — Loranger, North Wollaston, Eastside and Otherside."

"Many analysts are predicting higher uranium prices going forward due to a uranium deficit," stated Stephen Burega, Appia's President, "and the uranium market is currently in a production deficit that is expected to significantly increase with the build-out of nuclear reactors as the global demand for reliable clean base load energy increases. The increased interest in uranium and REEs, plus the cost-savings potential of bulk mining bode well for Appia's Elliot Lake Project."

Drilling Programs Confirm REEs and Outlines Larger Resource in Teasdale Lake Deposit

The 2007-08 and 2012 drill programs were also carried out to determine the REEs content in the various mineralized beds that comprised the Teasdale Lake deposit. Based on historical yttrium production and the presence of monazite, which is commonly enriched with REEs, it was recognized by Appia that the Elliot Lake uranium deposits could contain significant REE mineralization.

The drilling programs totalled 10,780 metres and indicated that additional drilling would continue to enlarge the zones.

The drilling confirmed the presence of three mineralized units, namely the Upper Reef, Intermediate Quartzite, and the Lower Reef:

  • The 3.2 metre-thick Lower Reef horizon, which was mined extensively when the Elliot Lake camp IN was in production, contained significant REE mineralization and the highest uranium values.
  • The Intermediate Quartzite averaged 2.65m in thickness and was weakly mineralized with lower uranium and REE mineralization.
  • The Upper Reef, measuring 3.95m in thickness, contained the highest concentration of REE mineralization but lower uranium values compared to the Lower Reef.

The 2013, "Updated Resource Estimate Report for the Teasdale Zone", incorporated the significant REE mineralization in the Upper Reef and Intermediate Quartzite units as well as the higher-grade Lower Reef. The minimum vertical thickness was increased to 5.0m to accommodate the use of larger underground equipment as a cost-reduction strategy. The inclusion of all three mineralized units as well as the expansion of the minimum vertical thickness increased the resource tonnage for the Teasdale Zone to 14,435,000 Indicated tons plus 42,447,000 Inferred tons of uranium and REE mineralization versus 17,458,200 tons of uranium mineralization in the historical resource estimate. The total rare earth metal content was increased by approximately 6 times the uranium content.

The individual REEs included in the TREE Mineral Resource for the zone are listed in Table 4.

Table 4

Teasdale Lake Zone Individual REEs Included in TREE Mineral Resources

ZONELight REE (ppm)Heavy REE (ppm)
LaCePrNdSmEuGdTbDy HoErTmYbLuHfY
Indicated Resources
UR54095193.931351.71.932.83.917.22.77.00.95.50.86.872.9
IQ25645244.914824.41.014.71.87.71.23.10.42.50.43.630.6
LR33259659.420135.11.723.23.014.22.35.90.84.50.63.358.1
Total 42274573.824741.11.726.23.214.32.35.80.84.60.75.259.4
Inferred Resources
UR49887685.928547.21.829.33.515.92.56.50.95.30.86.867.9
IQ21337437.012220.00.812.31.46.41.02.60.42.20.33.326.5
LR41774773.924943.41.928.53.616.42.66.60.95.20.74.566.4
Total 40170969.9233239.01.624.63.013.52.15.50.74.40.65.356.5

 

Qualifying notes for Mineral Resources are contained in Table 1

Optimizing Mining Based on Grade Distribution, Metal Prices and Mechanization

The significant rare earth mineralization in the Upper Reef provides several possible mining scenarios. The uranium-rich Lower Reef could be mined selectively to optimize revenue during periods of high uranium prices but lower REEs prices. Alternatively, the REEs enriched Upper Reef could be mined, followed by the removal of the Intermediate Quartzite to be used as backfill, and then mining the Lower Reef containing higher-grade uranium. A third alternative is to mine all three units simultaneously using larger mining equipment to increase production rates and lower mining costs. It is Appia's intention to evaluate all three mining scenarios under varying metal prices for uranium and REEs.

Qualified Person

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Brian Robertson, P.Eng., Director, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release — Click Here).

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187560

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the outstanding assay results from the latest 39 drill holes, part of a comprehensive 147-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program. The total weighted average across 57 RC drill holes reported to date is 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The PCH Ionic Clay Project continues to showcase impressive distribution, width, and grades, underscoring its significant potential.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SGS Geological Services (SGS) to prepare a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report on Appia's PCH Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project including a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on target IV.

This marks a significant step forward in the exploration and potential development of the PCH Project. PCH is located approximately 30 km (about 18.64 mi) from Iporá, Goya's State Brazil and is situated within a region well known for its significant mineral exploration potential, mining activity, and well-developed infrastructure. 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres Of Mineralization Averaging 27,188 ppm or 2.72% Total Rare Earth Oxides From Surface

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking discovery of an exceptional high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) intersection extending the known area of Target IV. Hole PCH-RC-063 contains unique high grades and depth of mineralization, spanning an impressive 24 metres from top to bottom, and remains open at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has completed a high-definition Lidar and Orthophoto survey across an area of 1,702.50 hectares which includes the Company's priority Ionic Clay Target IV project area. Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA (Metro) was engaged by Appia to complete the survey.

"Orthophotos are essential for the efficient management of our drill campaign as they provide high-resolution and accurate visual information with maximum detail," stated Fabricio Santos, Appia's Geophysics and Processes Manager. "Furthermore, LiDAR surveying provides a highly accurate contribution to terrain modeling, which is essential to ensure the accuracy of the geological model."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announce results from the first 17 drill holes out of 147 completed to date from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its PCH Ionic Clay Project in Goiás State, Brazil. The results from the first 17 RC drill holes represent a significant doubling in average depth of mineralized zones to 13 metres with overall weighted average grades of 1,566 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) which is comparable to, or surpasses, other well-known international deposits.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

November 09, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) announces that it intends to forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Conference Call and Webcast on November 6, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 12, 2023, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration and size of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 30, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Furthermore, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from raising gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 to gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,080,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS"), a company based out of Vienna, Austria, to provide exclusive consulting services in an effort to explore alternative growth options and realize the full potential for the Company, pursuant to a Consultancy Mandate Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by ACS under the Agreement, the Company will pay ACS a success fee calculated as a percentage of the transaction value of all monies or consideration received by the Company via candidates sourced and introduced to the Company by ACS, who successfully enter into an investment or purchase or other partnership agreement with the Company. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of one (1) year (the "Initial Term"), and both parties shall have the ability to extend the Initial Term by mutual consent for further one (1) year term extensions thereafter, contingent upon ACS's performance. If the parties do not exercise their mutual intention to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV:WHY) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application and announces that it has submitted its amended permit application (the "Amended Application") for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (together, the "Ministries").

The Company held public open house meetings on May 17 and May 18, 2023 in the Rossland, British Columbia community located approximately ten kilometers from the proposed Project site in the Lower Columbia/Old Glory Area B Kootenay Region. Feedback from these meetings was thoughtfully considered by the Company, leading to amendments (the "Amendments") to its permit application, resulting in the Amended Application. These Amendments were presented and discussed at a meeting (the "MDRC Meeting") with the British Columbia Mines Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") that took place in Rossland on June 27, 2023, and were well received by Project stakeholders in attendance. The Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, as previously announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Resource Investing

Manganese Drilling Results at West Brumby and Redrum Continue to Impress

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Copper Investing

Noosa Conference Presentation November 2023

×