Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 (Click here for floor map).

Stephen Burega will also be presenting the Appia Corporate Update on March 6th at 10:50 am during the Electric Materials 2 session located in room 801B.

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (For recent news — Click Here).

Recent Highlights:

  • The maiden MRE for the PCH Project is estimated at 52.8 million tonnes (Mt) comprising:
    • 6.6 Mt Indicated resource with a grade of 2,513 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO).
    • 46.2 Mt Inferred resource with a grade of 2,888 ppm TREO.
  • The deposit contains significant concentrations of Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy), and Terbium (Tb) which are the rare earth elements used in the production of permanent magnets and currently under high demand.
  • The Company is currently undertaking a significant evaluation of the potential desorbed rare earth oxide (DREO), and results are pending.
  • Significant anomalies of Scandium and Cobalt have been identified in the Buriti Zone, adding additional potential resource value to the project. (For the full press release, Click Here)

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President 
(c) (647) 515-3734 
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200179

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Geological Services ("SGS").

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces results from its 2023 Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) #1 in the NE zone within Target IV at its PCH IAC REE project in Brazil. The exploratory drill hole aimed to assess the continuity of the alkali breccia present through depth, reaching a total depth of 243.25 metres and collar coordinates 480,250.3E 8,193,820.9N (Datum SIRGAS 2000 ZONE 22S). Results have revealed a true thickness of approximately 217 metres, inclined at -63 degrees.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "The findings from the ionic clay and saprolite weathered profile on PCH-DDH-001 underscore the exceptional potential of the target zone. The weathered profile along the hole extended to approximately 20 meters of true thickness yielding concentrations of 5,548 ppm or 0.55% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 1,420 ppm or 0.14% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO). The results confirm the ultra-high-grade nature of the upper levels, including concentrations reaching up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, and 2,074 ppm or 0.21% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) across 2 metres from a depth of 2 m to 4 m."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report substantial results from a comprehensive exploration campaign, comprising a total of 47 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes as part of our 2023 drilling program in the Buriti REE Target. This target spans approximately 2 km by 1.2 km and is open to the south. The average drill hole depth was 14 metres, with a total weighted average grade of 853 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 148 ppm Cobalt Oxide (CoO), and 67 ppm Scandium Oxide (Sc2O3) across all 47 drill holes. Scandium is most commonly used in aluminum-scandium alloys for aerospace industry components and for specialized sports equipment such as bicycle frames. Current Scandium average metal price, provided by the Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, is US$3,100.00Kg (99.99% purity) and US$5,200.00 (99.999% purity). Cobalt is primarily used in lithium-ion batteries and in the manufacture of magnetic, wear-resistant and high-strength alloys.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia's Advisory Committee Also Includes Renowned Rare Earths Experts Jack Lifton and Don Hains

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the appointment of Constantine Karayannopoulos (Kloni Inc.) to its Advisory Committee, bringing with him 30 plus years of extensive expertise in Rare Earth Elements (REE) and critical minerals. His profound understanding of REE and critical minerals was honed during his illustrious tenure as the President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE: NEO) where he retired in 2023 (See Press Release). The Appia service agreement is set to commence on February 1, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for Appia as it strengthens its strategic advisory team with the inclusion of an industry luminary.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Key Weighted Average TREO Concentrations: 0-100 Metres 3,577 PPM, 0-18 Metres 9,445 PPM, Including 7 Metres 18,275 PPM, 3 Metres 25,317 PPM, and 1.5 Metres 30,642 PPM

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report significant assay results from its discovery Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) PCH-F01, located within the highly prospective Target IV zone at its PCH ionic adsorption clay project in Brazil. Appia has re-assayed the entire hole PCH-F01 as part of its due diligence, and assay results from surface to 18 metres include 9,445 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 2,786 ppm Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), 787 ppm Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 8,658 ppm Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$925,000 (the "Offering"). The Company also announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") to provide marketing services to the Company in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

February 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen to the Company's board of Directors effective February 5, 2024. With over two decades of experience in financial markets and investment strategies, Moen brings a wealth of expertise to the Company's leadership team with a focus on natural resources.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce its plans for drilling at the 100%-owned uranium-bearing Loranger property in northern Saskatchewan in conjunction with the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"). This diamond drilling program emphasizes Appia's excitement to capitalize on the rising uranium market in collaboration with the YNLR and local Wollaston residents.

The Loranger diamond drilling program is pending permitting and is slated to commence between late February and early April, and represents a pivotal step in Appia's multi-year exploration efforts to develop its five (5) uranium properties. In partnership with the YNLR and the local Wollaston community, the program will follow up by targeting some of the approximately twenty (20) favourable electromagnetic and uranium-bearing geophysical anomalies (Figure 1) of the property within the eastern Wollaston Domain, in particular the Tabbernor Fault minerals system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a liquidity program services agreement (the "Services Agreement").

Services Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender").

The Lender has provided term loans (collectively, the "Loans") to the Company in the aggregate amount of $3,339,485 (the "TotalLoan Amount"), as further set forth in the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements. $2,589,485 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on December 31, 2021. $750,000 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on April 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which is owned by the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. The agreement pertains to specific exploration activities undertaken by Appia in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

