AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 43RD ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 TD Cowen Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday March 8, 2023. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-43rd-annual-td-cowen-healthcare-conference-301761178.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval of Reblozyl® for Anemia in Adult Patients with Non-Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia

Third authorized indication in Europe for Reblozyl , a first-in-class treatment for patients with diseases impacted by anemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted full Marketing Authorization for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept), a first-in-class therapeutic option, for treatment in adult patients of anemia associated with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia. Reblozyl is currently approved in the European Union (EU), United States and Canada to address anemia associated with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and transfusion-dependent lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The centralized Marketing Authorization approves use of Reblozyl in all EU member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.*

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aptose Biosciences to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held March 13-15, 2023, in a virtual format.

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Details:
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 12:40 – 1:10 PM ET
Format : Fireside Chat - William G. Rice, PhD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aptose, with Matthew Biegler, Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology, Oppenheimer
Webcast: LINK

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website, www.aptose.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Janssen Collaboration Launches Pivotal Phase 3 Librexia Clinical Trial Program Evaluating Milvexian, an Investigational Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor

The Librexia program is the most comprehensive Factor XIa Phase 3 clinical development program, and will provide indispensable data from nearly 50,000 patients across three simultaneous trials including Librexia STROKE, Librexia ACS and Librexia AF

First patient has been enrolled in Librexia STROKE trial

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Sales Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Sales Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is providing an update on Boosh sales activity as well as a list of the top selling retailers where Beanfields chips are currently available in the USA and Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/156757_beanfieldimage_488.jpg

Beanfields Chips

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AMGEN TO PRESENT NEW REPATHA® AND OLPASIRAN DATA AT ACC

Combined Data From FOURIER and FOURIER-OLE Studies Show Earlier, Longer Use of Repatha Reduces Total CV Events

Analysis From Phase 2 OCEAN(a)-DOSE Study Shows Olpasiran Markedly Reduced Lp(a) Concentration Irrespective of Baseline Level

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Portage Biotech Announces Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

- Enrollment ongoing in IMPORT-201 Phase 1/2 trial of PORT-2 in Melanoma and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

- Company on track to initiate Phase 1 portion of ADPORT-601 trial by end of 2Q23

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

