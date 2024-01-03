Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 42ND ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. PT on Monday, January 8, 2024 . Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302025577.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE ON STATUS OF LUMAKRAS®

FDA Has Issued New Postmarketing Requirement

LUMAKRAS Dosing Confirmed at 960 mg Once-Daily for Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated NSCLC Under Accelerated Approval

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

James Bradner , M.D., Joins as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Scientific Officer

David M. Reese, M.D., Named Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO SPONSOR THE IRISH OPEN

Sponsorship of the Golf Event Continues Following Horizon Acquisition

Golfers Shane Lowry , Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Brendan Lawlor Will Become Amgen Golf Ambassadors

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Grants Priority Review to Amgen's Tarlatamab Application for Advanced Small Cell Lung Cancer

Currently There are no Approved Therapeutic Options for Third-Line Treatment of Advanced SCLC 1

If Approved, Tarlatamab Would be the First BiTE ® Therapy for a Major Solid Tumor

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it

Top 5 NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2023

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has slowly tracked downward over the course of 2023 in response to the high levels of volatility seen across global markets.

Starting out the year at 4,174.3, the index was at 3,998.54 as of December 6, 2023. But while the current economic environment means the biotech sector may have a complex road ahead, robust growth could be in store in the future.

According to a recent report from Grand View Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent from now to 2030, reaching a valuation of US$3.88 trillion.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND INCREASE TO $2.25 PER SHARE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2024. This is the 12th consecutive year that Amgen has increased its dividend and comes as the Company continues to invest in innovation and deleverage its balance sheet. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Analyst Report Outlines Auric Mining 'Compelling' Investment Potential

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Offering and Closes Final Tranche for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $277,500

NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Resource Investing

Analyst Report Outlines Auric Mining 'Compelling' Investment Potential

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Offering and Closes Final Tranche for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $277,500

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

rare earth investing

Option to Acquire 80% of Karonga Lithium Project

Resource Investing

New Broad Zones of REE-Niobium Mineralisation Identified within Pomme Project Carbonatite Complex

