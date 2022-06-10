Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Goldman Sachs 43 rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 15, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Completes Audit of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Completes Audit of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands company in the in-health food sector, is excited to announce the filing of a business acquisition report ("BAR") on the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) in relation to its previously completed acquisition of the business of Beanfields, Inc. that occurred on February 16, 2022. Beautiful Beanfields Inc is now officially in our family of Brands.

The BAR includes audited carve out financial statements for the business of Beanfields for the year ended December 31, 2021 with unaudited comparative for the year ended December 30, 2020. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Beanfields produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip. The portfolio includes a broad offering of nine flavors, including Black Bean, Sour Cream and Onion, Fiery Hot and Nacho flavors. They have capitalized on the industry trends of 'Better For You' in the salty snack category. Beanfields received the 2019 "Rising Star Award" from NOSH (Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy) organization. In June 2021, it introduced its Rings line, which became one of its fastest-selling products. This past December, NOSH recognized Rings as a Best New Product for 2021.

Since we acquired the Beanfields business in February, our team has been increasing production levels to meet high demands from retailers. Our first priority was to purchase large quantities of raw material to prevent supply disruption, increase production to match demand, and reach out to the current customer base - all of which has been successfully orchestrated. We've been able to maintain the vast majority of Beanfields' approximate 7,000 retailers, as we continue to stock shelves to meet customer demand. Beanfields chips are currently sold throughout all 50 states, Canada, and other countries. As can be seen in the audited carve out statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Beanfields brand generated Net Revenues of US$8.8M, which consisted of US$11.5M in gross sales, net of US$2.7M in sales discounts and manufacture chargebacks. We expect to continue to push sales momentum and drive further growth within the Company's full product portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Connie Marples
Founder/CEO
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the revenue growth potential of Beanfields and its ability to generate profits there from. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127176

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Response From Vancouver Planted Expo

Response From Vancouver Planted Expo

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N), as previously announced, presented the Plantein™ line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Naturally Splendid presented eight (8) Plantein™ plant-based entrees, including our plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

AbbVie Presents Investigational Navitoclax Preliminary Data in JAK Inhibitor Naïve Myelofibrosis Patients

  • Data is supportive of early intervention in myelofibrosis to achieve improved clinical outcomes in spleen volume reduction (SVR), symptom score, bone marrow fibrosis (BMF), and anemia
  • Results are from an exploratory analysis of navitoclax plus ruxolitinib from Cohort 3 of the Phase 2 REFINE study in JAK inhibitor naïve myelofibrosis patients

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new data from Cohort 3 of its Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare and difficult to treat blood cancer. These preliminary findings show spleen volume and symptomatic improvement in this cohort. These data are consistent with previously observed data from relapsedrefractory patients in Cohort 1a 1 and will be shared in an oral presentation at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress (Abstract #S197). 2

REFINE is a Phase 2 non-randomized open-label multi-cohort study evaluating the safety and efficacy of navitoclax alone or in combination with ruxolitinib in MF.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement (the "ATM Agreement") with Canaccord Genuity LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the "Sales Agents") for an at-the-market offering program (the "ATM Program").

The ATM Agreement will allow the Company to offer and sell up to US$50 million of common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") under the ATM Program. The Offered Shares may be offered and sold by the Company to the public from time to time, through the sales agents. The Offered Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") or any other trading markets for the common shares in the United States at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale. No Offered Shares will be offered or sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange or otherwise in Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Second Quarter 2022 on July 27, 2022

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com . To be directly connected to the conference call, enter your information here ; the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, and does not require a dial-in number or operator assistance to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-0211 or international +1 786-460-7199, confirmation code: 6873379. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

