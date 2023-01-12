Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

American Green Architectural Plans for Its 40,000 s.f. Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow are in the Final Review Phase

January 12, 2023 - Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it  has submitted architectural plans for its 40K sf Cypress Chill cannabis grow operation to the City of Phoenix and the plans are now in the final review phase. The Company purchased the building in May of 2022.  American Green plans to begin the full construction and renovation process once it gets final plan approval and the building receives its permits.

The Company hopes to receive that approval near the end of February 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYkNSyl-OuU

The City has recently incorporated brand new cannabis building requirements that American Green's architects were able to complete while the plans were still in review allowing the process to continue without delay.  This saves American Green time and money, both now, and in the future, by greatly reducing architectural plan changes.

Although the project has taken longer than The Company expected due to supply chain issues that directly affected building design, architectural plans, and securing proper grow equipment, we are extremely excited to move forward and towards completion.  Recently, 21 air sterilization units and two fluid coolers were delivered to Cypress Chill.

"I can't stress enough how important it has been that American Greens architectural firm is using the self-certification process to move forward through the review phase of its architectural plans and we hope to complete this project in early 2024," said David G. Gwyther, president.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green's Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter:  @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded Company in the cannabis sector. American Green, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count)  in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding Company and shareholder value.

For more information - 

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ  85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act.Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

Cypress Chill interior hall rendering

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF

Curaleaf Announces Opening of Palm Beach Gardens Dispensary and Launch of New BlueKudu Chocolates in Florida

Company's retail presence grows to 56 locations in Florida and 146 nationwide; two new flavors of BlueKudu chocolate products launching statewide on January 13

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its Palm Beach Gardens dispensary as well as the expansion of BlueKudu infused chocolate flavors available on Florida retail menus.

TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 10-12, 2023 .

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the virtual panel, "Managing New Jersey's Crazy Traffic", at 11:10 AM ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 . Mr. Ghanem and other members of management, including Jason Wild , Executive Chairman and Keith Stauffer , Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please contact your ATB representative if you have interest in scheduling a meeting.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c9565.html

Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Curaleaf products now available to adults 21 and over at approved dispensaries across Connecticut

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market, which launches today.

person looking at stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Analyst Not Counting on US Reform

A top cannabis analyst shared her outlook for US reform this week, and it's not optimistic.

Meanwhile, Canadian operator Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced the sale of an unused facility in Alberta.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Announces January 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in January.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ICR 25 th Anniversary Conference, January 10, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 11, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • ATB Capital Markets 11 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-january-2023-event-participation-301713984.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c5022.html

Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility - Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million previously announced to be closing under the Company's ongoing transformation program.

