4 Stocks To Watch With Rising Copper Prices

A seismic shift has unfolded in the global copper market following a significant announcement from Chinese smelters. On March 13, these influential entities, responsible for processing half of the world's mined copper, jointly declared a production cut. This decision reverberated through the market, sparking a surge in trading activities.
As a result, the benchmark three-month copper price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) soared to $8,799 per metric ton, its highest point in seven months. Simultaneously, copper for delivery in May experienced a substantial uptick on the Comex market in New York, reaching $4.06 per pound ($8,932 per tonne), marking a significant 3.3% surge from the previous day's closing.
Moreover, amidst projections of copper's crucial role in the transition to clean energy and net-zero emissions by 2050, its demand is poised for significant growth. Copper is indispensable in renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicles, grid modernization, and energy storage systems, making it a key enabler of a sustainable energy future.
Given this backdrop, investing in copper mining stocks presents an opportune moment. Let's explore four copper mining stocks worthy of your watchlist:
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (OTC: BNNHF) (CSE: BNN) is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company with a primary focus on advancing the Alotta project, situated in the Yukon Territory, Canada. This project, positioned approximately 50 kilometers south of the Casino porphyry deposit, represents a significant opportunity within the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt.
The Alotta property spans approximately 1550 hectares, comprising 74 mineral claims. Notably, the property boasts over 4 by 1 kilometers of in-situ gold soil geochemistry, signaling substantial mineralization potential. Its strategic location in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range enhances the prospect's attractiveness for exploration and development.
Geologically, the Alotta project shares similarities with the renowned Casino Deposit, including comparable Mesozoic intrusive phases and intermediate composition with porphyritic textures. The property's distinguishing features, such as reduced magnetic intensity due to hydrothermal fluid activity, imply the presence of porphyry-style mineralization processes. Coincident copper/gold in-soil anomalies, as well as magnetic depletion areas within the intrusive complex, add to the project's potential. These features align with established models of porphyry deposits, bolstering the case for significant mineralization within the Alotta property.
Additionally, radiometric surveys have revealed large potassic highs within areas of magnetic depletion, indicative of alkalic porphyry systems known for their copper and gold deposits. This geological evidence underscores the prospectivity of the Alotta project and its potential to host economically viable mineral resources.
Beyond its Yukon exploration activities, BNNHF holds a strategic 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company focused on the development of the La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. With eight identified seams of metallurgical and thermal coal, this investment diversifies Benjamin Hill's portfolio and positions it for exposure to the global energy market.
Recently, on March 26, 2024, BNNHF announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $5 million private placement financing. This recent development underscores the company's ongoing efforts to secure funding for its exploration and development projects. The influx of funds from the private placement financing enhances the company's financial position, enabling it to advance exploration activities and potentially uncover valuable mineral resources.
This financing success further indicates investor confidence in the company's prospects, which could attract further interest from potential shareholders. It serves as an important catalyst for investors to consider the growth potential of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (OTC: NNHF) (CSE: BNN) and its projects, such as the Alotta project in the Yukon Territory and the La Estrella coal project in Colombia
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stands as a major force in the global copper industry, boasting a robust portfolio of assets and a commitment to excellence. With its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates a diverse range of large-scale assets across North America, South America, and Indonesia, positioning itself as one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.
At the heart of FCX's operations lies its strategic focus on copper, gold, and molybdenum mining. The company's flagship assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, renowned for its vast copper and gold deposits, and significant operations in North America and South America, such as the Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.
FCX has continued to demonstrate strong financial performance, reporting impressive earnings and revenue figures. Most recently, in January, FCX reported fourth-quarter earnings of $388 million, surpassing Wall Street expectations. This financial success is attributed to growing demand for copper and higher prices for gold, which have bolstered FCX's fortunes.
Looking ahead, FCX remains optimistic about its prospects, expecting to sell 4.1 billion pounds of copper, 2 million ounces of gold, and 85 million pounds of molybdenum in 2024.
Moreover, FCX is actively pursuing growth opportunities, with several expansion projects underway across the United States. For example, the company is expanding its Lone Star Mine in Safford, Arizona, aiming to increase copper production and extend the facility's operational life. Additionally, FCX is seeking permits for a pit addition at its copper mine in Tyrone, New Mexico, further demonstrating its commitment to long-term sustainability and growth.
In line with its dedication to shareholders, FCX recently announced cash dividends of $0.15 per share, reflecting its performance-based payout framework. This dividend declaration underscores FCX's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility and prudent capital allocation.
Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) (TSX: ERO) is another company that stands out as a compelling opportunity in the copper segment due to its high-margin, high-growth, and low carbon-intensity operations. With headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., and operations primarily based in Brazil, Ero Copper has established itself as a significant player in the copper mining industry.
The company's primary asset is its 99.6% interest in Mineracao Caraiba S.A. (MCSA), which owns and operates the Caraiba Operations in the Curaca Valley, Bahia State, Brazil. This complex includes underground and open-pit mines, including the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open-pit mine. Additionally, Ero Copper holds the Tucuma Project in Para, Brazil, an IOCG-type copper project with promising prospects.
Ero Copper's recent construction update for the Tucuma Project highlights significant progress, with physical completion now over 85%. The project is expected to commence production of copper concentrate in the second half of 2024. The company's focus on safety is evident, with over three million hours of work completed without a lost-time incident.
Financially, ERO has reported robust earnings and production results. The company's fourth-quarter copper production exceeded expectations, contributing to record full-year production. Moreover, its gold production has also been impressive, with record numbers achieved during the reporting period.
Analysts have also shown confidence in Ero Copper's performance, with increased earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2024. Despite some fluctuations in earnings compared to analyst expectations, the company's overall trajectory remains positive, owing to strong operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.
ERO offers an appealing investment opportunity in the copper sector, supported by operational excellence, strategic assets, and prudent financial management. With promising projects underway and a track record of success, ERO makes a fine addition to any savvy investor's copper watchlist.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTC: FQVLF) (TSE: FM) is a global copper company known for producing copper in various forms, including concentrate, cathode, and anode, along with inventories of nickel, gold, and cobalt. With operations spread across several countries and a workforce of approximately 20,000 people worldwide, First Quantum is a significant player in the copper mining industry.
In February, First Quantum reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2023, revealing a net loss attributable to shareholders of $1,447 million ($2.09 loss per share). Despite facing challenges, the company's CEO expressed confidence in First Quantum's resilience and the determination of its teams to overcome obstacles. Notably, the company secured a $500 million copper prepay arrangement with Jiangxi Copper, enhancing its liquidity position amidst supply challenges in the copper sector.
The fourth-quarter results were impacted by disruptions at the Cobre Panamá mine, leading to a 28% decrease in total copper production compared to the previous quarter. However, the company remains committed to its growth initiatives, including the S3 expansion at the Kansanshi mine in Zambia, which is expected to significantly boost copper production and free cash flows by 2026.
Analysts have taken note of First Quantum's recent developments, with RBC Capital Markets upgrading the company's rating from Sector Perform to Outperform. They see potential in the S3 expansion and believe that resolving issues at Cobre Panamá could unlock further value for the company. Stifel Nicolaus has set a price target of C$14.00 for First Quantum Minerals, indicating a potential upside of 5.11% from its previous close.
Despite the challenges faced, First Quantum Minerals remains a key player in the global copper market, with strategic initiatives in place to drive future growth and value creation for shareholders.
