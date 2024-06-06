Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company will host an innovations briefing for investors on June 12, 2024. The briefing will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the company's Zenith Live 2024 event.

Zscaler Investor Innovations Briefing - Zenith Live 2024
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
10:15 a.m. PT (1:15 p.m. ET)

The briefing is scheduled to conclude before 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Zscaler Inc.ZS:USNASDAQ:ZS:US
ZS:US
The Conversation (0)
Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that Persistent Systems a global organization delivering digital engineering enterprise modernization services and solutions, is leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange TM cloud security platform to drive its zero trust initiatives while concurrently expanding its business operations and achieving their environmental sustainability objectives.

One of the fastest-growing IT services brands, Persistent sought a partner that not only had the trusted technology to support its digital transformation but also shared its environmental, social and governance corporate values.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of James Beer to its Board of Directors and also to the audit committee of the Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Beer, the Zscaler board of directors consists of eight members.

"Mr. Beer brings extensive expertise in leading complex finance organizations at large-scale enterprises across multiple industries and will be a valuable asset in helping advance Zscaler's long-term vision and growth strategy," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Zscaler. "As we continue to advance our leadership in helping organizations navigate their zero trust cloud transformation, we are committed to attracting and appointing leaders to Zscaler's board of directors from varying experiences and diverse backgrounds. James' unique qualifications will bring in new perspectives and help us achieve our goal to accelerate our customers' secure digital transformation journeys."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, June 5 th , 2024
9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 30 th , 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q3 2024 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 30 th , 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q3 2024 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

Critical Metals Investing

Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Resource Investing

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Iron Investing

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Gold Investing

Further Results Extend Christmas Gift Shear

×