Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Persistent Systems Selects Zscaler to Launch Technology Modernization and Renewable Energy Initiatives

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that Persistent Systems a global organization delivering digital engineering enterprise modernization services and solutions, is leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange TM cloud security platform to drive its zero trust initiatives while concurrently expanding its business operations and achieving their environmental sustainability objectives.

One of the fastest-growing IT services brands, Persistent sought a partner that not only had the trusted technology to support its digital transformation but also shared its environmental, social and governance corporate values.

"Our initial focus was supporting our anywhere computing model for our employees spread across the globe coupled with zero trust architecture that paid dividends along the way," said Debashis Singh, Chief Information Officer at Persistent. "Ultimately, we aimed to enhance our cybersecurity infrastructure while minimizing costs, complexity, and environmental impact. With this in mind, we were confident that evolving our strategic partnership with Zscaler was the natural next step in our security and cloud transformation journey."

To modernize its environment while providing an outstanding user experience and maximizing M&A agility, Persistent deployed the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform. The AI-driven cloud security platform eliminates the need for firewall-based security appliances and enables secure access to applications and data, regardless of user location or device. This modern security architecture significantly reduces the attack surface and lateral movement, ensuring that users are always authenticated and authorized before accessing resources. With Zscaler's cloud-native architecture, Persistent can scale their security infrastructure seamlessly as they grow, avoiding the complexities and expenses associated with legacy security solutions.

In the initial phase, Persistent implemented Zscaler for Users . Zscaler Internet Access TM (ZIA TM ) provides cloud-native, AI-driven secure web gateway access for its 22,800 users across 21 countries. Zscaler Private Access TM (ZPA TM ) replaced traditional VPNs, offering fast and secure direct-to-cloud access to private applications from any device and location. Zscaler Data Loss Prevention TM (Zscaler DLP TM ) fortified data security with advanced capabilities like inline TLS/SSL traffic inspection and data discovery. Zscaler Digital Experience enabled swift issue detection and remediation, ensuring an exceptional user experience. Zscaler Deception TM identified and stopped high-priority attacks by luring adversaries away from critical resources.

Persistent quickly began realizing significant gains. In less than three months, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform helped Persistent measurably decrease business risk while increasing user productivity. Even as traffic sharply rose to 1,000 terabytes (about a 35% increase) since the year before, Persistent was shielded from 1.6 million security threats, 369,305 of which were hidden in encrypted traffic.

"Balancing innovation and growth with cybersecurity and sustainability goals can represent a significant challenge for organizations worldwide," said Mike Rich, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Global Sales at Zscaler. "A strategic partner that helps navigate these challenges can be a key success factor in the digital transformation journey. Zscaler is thrilled to support Persistent in their journey towards minimizing environmental impact and maximizing innovation. We value our continued partnership, especially as we move toward a future of zero trust built on generative AI."

For more stories from organizations that have leveraged Zscaler to become more efficient, resilient, and secure, visit us at the Zscaler Customer Success Stories page.

To learn how Zscaler is minimizing impact on the planet and supporting customers to reach their environmental goals, visit the Zscaler CSR page.

About Persistent Systems
With over 22,800 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 268% growth since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing Indian IT Services brand according to Brand Finance. www.persistent.com

About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Media Contacts
Chandini Rai, Public Relations Manager, APJ, press@zscaler.com


Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of James Beer to its Board of Directors and also to the audit committee of the Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Beer, the Zscaler board of directors consists of eight members.

"Mr. Beer brings extensive expertise in leading complex finance organizations at large-scale enterprises across multiple industries and will be a valuable asset in helping advance Zscaler's long-term vision and growth strategy," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Zscaler. "As we continue to advance our leadership in helping organizations navigate their zero trust cloud transformation, we are committed to attracting and appointing leaders to Zscaler's board of directors from varying experiences and diverse backgrounds. James' unique qualifications will bring in new perspectives and help us achieve our goal to accelerate our customers' secure digital transformation journeys."

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, June 5 th , 2024
9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET)

Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 30 th , 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q3 2024 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

VPN Risk Report Finds More Than Half of Organizations Experienced a VPN-related Cyberattack in the Last Year

VPN Risk Report Finds More Than Half of Organizations Experienced a VPN-related Cyberattack in the Last Year

  • VPN security concerns rise as 91% of respondents express concerns about VPNs leading to a compromising breach
  • The survey identifies the top threats exploiting VPN vulnerabilities to be ransomware (42%), other types of malware (35%), and DDoS attacks (30%)
  • Lateral movement is a top concern, as reported by a majority of enterprises breached by VPN, demonstrating significant containment failures

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the release of the 2024 ThreatLabz VPN Risk Report. The study, reviewed by Cybersecurity Insiders, surveyed over 600 professionals across the security, IT, and networking sectors. It found that 56% of organizations have been targets of cyberattacks exploiting VPN security vulnerabilities in the last year. These incidents underscore the growing imperative to move away from traditional perimeter-based defenses towards a more robust Zero Trust architecture.

This shift to Zero Trust has gained momentum following recent high-profile breaches and critical vulnerabilities with VPNs from two large vendors:

