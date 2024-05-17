Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, June 5 th , 2024
9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET)

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


Primary Logo

Zscaler Inc.
ZS:US
The Conversation (0)
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 30 th , 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q3 2024 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

VPN Risk Report Finds More Than Half of Organizations Experienced a VPN-related Cyberattack in the Last Year

VPN Risk Report Finds More Than Half of Organizations Experienced a VPN-related Cyberattack in the Last Year

  • VPN security concerns rise as 91% of respondents express concerns about VPNs leading to a compromising breach
  • The survey identifies the top threats exploiting VPN vulnerabilities to be ransomware (42%), other types of malware (35%), and DDoS attacks (30%)
  • Lateral movement is a top concern, as reported by a majority of enterprises breached by VPN, demonstrating significant containment failures

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the release of the 2024 ThreatLabz VPN Risk Report. The study, reviewed by Cybersecurity Insiders, surveyed over 600 professionals across the security, IT, and networking sectors. It found that 56% of organizations have been targets of cyberattacks exploiting VPN security vulnerabilities in the last year. These incidents underscore the growing imperative to move away from traditional perimeter-based defenses towards a more robust Zero Trust architecture.

This shift to Zero Trust has gained momentum following recent high-profile breaches and critical vulnerabilities with VPNs from two large vendors:

Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, has collaborated with Google on a joint zero trust architecture with Chrome Enterprise. This powerful combination brings the power of Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA) enabling zero trust secure access to private applications to anyone across different locations and devices, with the advanced threat and data protection capabilities of Chrome Enterprise Premium . Together, they deliver an unmatched level of cybersecurity to safeguard users against malware, phishing, and advanced attacks targeting private applications.

In the modern workplace in which cloud-based apps are the norm, browsers serve as the gateway to sensitive data and are prime targets for cyber threats. From phishing attacks to malware downloads and data exfiltration, the risks continue to rise. In fact, in the recent Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Phishing Report , the research team found a 60% increase in AI-powered phishing attacks due to a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Adopting a zero trust architecture coupled with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium offers users the most secure enterprise browsing.

