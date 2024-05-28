Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler Appoints Veteran Finance Executive James Beer to its Board of Directors

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of James Beer to its Board of Directors and also to the audit committee of the Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Beer, the Zscaler board of directors consists of eight members.

"Mr. Beer brings extensive expertise in leading complex finance organizations at large-scale enterprises across multiple industries and will be a valuable asset in helping advance Zscaler's long-term vision and growth strategy," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Zscaler. "As we continue to advance our leadership in helping organizations navigate their zero trust cloud transformation, we are committed to attracting and appointing leaders to Zscaler's board of directors from varying experiences and diverse backgrounds. James' unique qualifications will bring in new perspectives and help us achieve our goal to accelerate our customers' secure digital transformation journeys."

Most recently, Mr. Beer served as the chief financial officer of Atlassian Corporation, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. Mr. Beer is currently a board member of Alaska Air Group and DocuSign, Inc. Mr. Beer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from Imperial College London and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Pavel Radda
pradda@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy, VP of IR and Strategic Finance
ir@zscaler.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Zscaler Inc.ZS:USNASDAQ:ZS:US
ZS:US
The Conversation (0)
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, June 5 th , 2024
9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 30 th , 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q3 2024 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 30 th , 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here . After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q3 2024 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, has collaborated with Google on a joint zero trust architecture with Chrome Enterprise. This powerful combination brings the power of Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA) enabling zero trust secure access to private applications to anyone across different locations and devices, with the advanced threat and data protection capabilities of Chrome Enterprise Premium . Together, they deliver an unmatched level of cybersecurity to safeguard users against malware, phishing, and advanced attacks targeting private applications.

In the modern workplace in which cloud-based apps are the norm, browsers serve as the gateway to sensitive data and are prime targets for cyber threats. From phishing attacks to malware downloads and data exfiltration, the risks continue to rise. In fact, in the recent Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Phishing Report , the research team found a 60% increase in AI-powered phishing attacks due to a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Adopting a zero trust architecture coupled with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium offers users the most secure enterprise browsing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

Zscaler Joins Forces with Google to Offer Unparalleled Zero Trust Data and Threat Protection

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, has collaborated with Google on a joint zero trust architecture with Chrome Enterprise. This powerful combination brings the power of Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA) enabling zero trust secure access to private applications to anyone across different locations and devices, with the advanced threat and data protection capabilities of Chrome Enterprise Premium . Together, they deliver an unmatched level of cybersecurity to safeguard users against malware, phishing, and advanced attacks targeting private applications.

In the modern workplace in which cloud-based apps are the norm, browsers serve as the gateway to sensitive data and are prime targets for cyber threats. From phishing attacks to malware downloads and data exfiltration, the risks continue to rise. In fact, in the recent Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 Phishing Report , the research team found a 60% increase in AI-powered phishing attacks due to a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Adopting a zero trust architecture coupled with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium offers users the most secure enterprise browsing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

IMPACT Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results with Improved Revenue and Investment

Illumina releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Related News

Silver Investing

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

Agriculture Investing

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

Lithium Investing

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Gold Investing

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

×