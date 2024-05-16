Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Event: UBS Obesity Therapeutics Day
    Location: Virtual
    Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
    Time: 12:00-12:30 PM ET
  • Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024
    Time: 11:00-11:25 AM ET
  • Event: Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Miami, FL
    Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

A webcast of the UBS and Jefferies presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for thirty days.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift inflammation and immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting NLRP3, S1P1R and TYK2, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies for peripheral and neuroinflammatory diseases. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com .

Investor Relations Contact
Patti Bank
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
(415) 513-1284
IR@ventyxbio.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am excited to welcome Matt to the Ventyx leadership team," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of expertise to Ventyx from his multiple decades in the biopharma industry. In his role as COO, Matt will play an important role in driving corporate operations, business development and strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress

Phase 2a trials of CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 to initiate in H2 2024 in patients with early Parkinson's disease and in participants with obesity with certain additional cardiovascular risk factors

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $302.6 million as of March 31, 2024 are expected to fund planned operations into at least the second half of 2026

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ventyx Biosciences to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after market close on May 9, 2024. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and highlight recent pipeline and business progress.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 343-4849 (U.S.) or (203) 518-9848 (international) and reference passcode VTYXQ124. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ventyxbio.com . A recording of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the call.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as key recent clinical and corporate developments.

Clinical and Corporate Developments include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Announces Steven B. Heymsfield M.D. as the Principal Investigator for its Enobosarm Phase 2b Clinical Trial for High Quality Weight Loss

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D., a Professor and the Director of the Body Composition-Metabolism Laboratory at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the Principal Investigator for the Company's Phase 2b clinical trial of enobosarm to preserve muscle while augmenting fat loss in patients receiving a GLP-1 RA for weight loss.

Dr. Heymsfield is a leading authority on body composition assessment and his research focuses primarily on human obesity, including energy balance regulation, weight loss treatments, co-morbidity effects, and development of related mathematical models. He has a long term-interest in the development of methods for evaluating body composition and the application of new technologies to the study of human metabolism.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIMEDX to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum 21 st Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot
225 3 rd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Longeveron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in rare pediatric disease HLHS on track for completing enrollment by end of 2024
  • Data from Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B TM in Alzheimer's Disease selected for Featured Research Oral Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference
  • Completed two financings in April raising gross proceeds of $11.4 million to fund continued clinical development
  • Focused expenditure management reduced first quarter Total Operating Expenses 8% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5:00pm ET

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, we continued to focus on advancing our cutting-edge cellular therapy research and its application through our investigational product candidate, Lomecel-B TM , in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer's disease, both of which are devastating for impacted patients and their families," said Wa'el Hashad , Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron. "Based on the strength of the data from our positive Phase 1 study in HLHS, we are excited to complete enrollment in our on-going Phase 2b study by the end of this year. The Phase 1 data was the basis for the U.S. FDA awarding the HLHS program with three distinct and important designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, which, upon approval, may lead to granting of a Priority Review Voucher, a very valuable additional asset. Lastly, in April, we raised $11.4 million of gross proceeds from equity transactions, with participation from certain board members and insiders of the Company, to fund continued clinical development of Lomecel-B."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×