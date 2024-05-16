Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), ("Ventyx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am excited to welcome Matt to the Ventyx leadership team," said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of expertise to Ventyx from his multiple decades in the biopharma industry. In his role as COO, Matt will play an important role in driving corporate operations, business development and strategy."

"I am excited to join Ventyx at this important stage of the company's evolution and focus on its compelling portfolio of novel targets," said Matt Moore. "Ventyx has demonstrated the ability to develop innovative oral therapies across a range of therapeutic targets. I am impressed by the team's track record and look forward to working with my colleagues on our goal of bringing novel oral therapies to patients suffering from inflammatory diseases."

Matt most recently served as the Chief Business Officer of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, where he led corporate strategy, business development and project management functions. Earlier in his career, Matt held positions of increasing responsibility at AbbVie, Allergan and its predecessor companies, Actavis and Forest Labs, where he was responsible for creating and executing business development growth strategies across multiple therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, neuroscience, anti-infectives, and critical care. He started his career in the healthcare investment banking group at CIBC Oppenheimer. Matt earned his BA in psychology from Trinity College.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift inflammation and immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting NLRP3, S1P1R and TYK2, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies for peripheral and neuroinflammatory diseases. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Ventyx cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Ventyx's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of Ventyx's product candidates; and the anticipated continued progression of the development pipeline for Ventyx's product candidates. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ventyx that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventyx's business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; Ventyx's dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; disruptions in the supply chain, including raw materials needed for manufacturing and animals used in research, delays in site activations and enrollment of clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; interim results not necessarily being predictive of final results; the potential of one or more outcomes to materially change as a trial continues and more patient data become available and following more comprehensive audit and verification procedures; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of Ventyx's product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Ventyx's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the use of capital resources by Ventyx sooner than expected; and other risks described in Ventyx's prior press releases and Ventyx's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Ventyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed on May 9, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact
Patti Bank
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
(415) 513-1284
IR@ventyxbio.com


×