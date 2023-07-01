Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Market News

Trulieve Commemorates Maryland Recreational Launch with First Online Order

Celebration planned at Rockville dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced it commemorated Maryland's recreational cannabis launch by registering its first online order that will be picked up at the Rockville location which opens at 8AM today.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are thrilled to launch recreational sales and see Marylanders immediately taking advantage of the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We appreciate all the support, particularly from our medical patients who have been with us since we entered the state in 2017, and have a great celebration lined up where we look forward to serving adult use customers across the state."

Our first customer, Jacquie Cohen Roth , purchased Trulieve's own brands Roll One flower and Sweet Talk edibles in her online order.

"People who use cannabis are also good parents, educated and ambitious people," said Cohen Roth . "I run two start-up businesses, have a Master of Science in Medical Cannabis and Therapeutics, an additional six advanced certifications and raised three children while also using cannabis and I'm proud to share its benefits."

All locations will offer specials including a "Trulieve Recreational Starter Flight," Clones in a variety of strains available for sale, local cultivation managers onsite to talk with customers and great swag giveaways including Khalifa Kush t-shirts and a raffle for a Khalifa Kush bong.

Trulieve will kick off festivities at its Rockville location starting at 8AM today with a ribbon cutting by the company's leadership and state lawmakers, DJ Tiara LaNiece and complimentary breakfast provided by local legends Call Your Mother Deli.

In addition to the support from our long-standing patients, Trulieve is appreciative of Maryland Governor Wes Moore for issuing an official citation recognizing our company's work and leadership to establish a safe, equitable adult use cannabis program.

Trulieve has three cannabis dispensaries in the state with ongoing hours of 9AM-9PM Monday-Saturday and 10AM-8PM Sunday and are located as follows:

  • 3531 Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227
  • 1526 York Rd Lutherville- Timonium, MD 21093
  • 12200 Rockville Pike Rockville , MD 20852

For more information on store activations and locations in Maryland , please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/maryland .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-commemorates-maryland-recreational-launch-with-first-online-order-301868490.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/01/c4774.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis leaf

