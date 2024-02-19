Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kirkland Lake Discoveries

TSXV:KLDC
Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.
Kirkland Lake Discoveries Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Private Placement Offering of Subscription Receipts and Acquisition of the Lucky Strike Property

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (KLDC) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world¿s best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.The properties assembled include the 100%-owned Lucky Strike Property, Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property, and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties.
