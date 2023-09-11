Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "This innovative study will go significantly beyond our current plans for Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy applications to explore the potentially synergistic effect of its use with certain immunotherapy treatments for cancer. In it, we aim to harness the tremendous potential of immunotherapy, leveraging Sona's biocompatible gold nanorods as a pivotal, catalytic element. This effort marks the beginning of Sona delivering on the 'mountain of data' we committed to developing in support of our planned regulatory submissions for human clinical trial approvals."

Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, principal investigator of the Research Group, commented, "We are committed to exploring two distinct yet interrelated biological processes with the potential to unlock the elusive Holy Grail of intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapies, known as the Abscopal Effect. The first avenue capitalizes on the kinetic excitation of gold nanorods, capable of inducing localized tumor destruction. This process exposes potent tumor neo-antigens, which can then be strategically mobilized to immune-responsive sites. This strategy holds the potential of profoundly reshaping and amplifying the efficacy of the immune response against cancer. Concurrently, the second dimension of our research delves into the profound impact of intralesional immunomodulation in the context of both local and systemic Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy. Together, these objectives, if successful, may establish a strategic framework to illuminate the path towards groundbreaking, innovative, and potent immunotherapeutic interventions for colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma."

Sona CSO, Len Pagliaro, PhD, commented, "We are excited and pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group. The planned studies will bring the extensive knowledge and experience of Dr. Giacomantonio to bear in an elegant and sophisticated study that will increase our understanding of both the mechanisms and capabilities of THT. The findings of this study will help inform and improve our planned first-in-human studies as we approach that important milestone."

To facilitate the study, the Company and the Research Group have entered into a Research Agreement under which experiments will be conducted. The experiments will explore immune reprogramming by tumor antigen transfer as well as tumor response and immune modulation in subcutaneous tumor models following treatment with various immunotherapeutic interventions. The Company will cover up to a maximum of $80,000, which is approximately 40% of the study's anticipated cost, which will include in-kind contributions of the Company and its laboratory. The Research Group will provide various interim results to be provided to the Company and will have the right to publish findings from the study. The study is to be conducted at the Giacomantonio Laboratory at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The results of the study are anticipated to provide data that will form part of any future regulatory submissions in support of the development of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (44°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments. Sona's initial clinical target is colorectal cancer.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's plans to accumulate data in support of possible submissions seeking FDA and Health Canada approvals and clearances for Sona's products under development and the potential impact of the planned study. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Source

×