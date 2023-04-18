Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on April 17, 2023, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. Two hundred thirty-six newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 53,458 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with vesting on a pro rata basis occurring either quarterly, biannually, or annually depending on the number of restricted stock units the new employee was granted.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com .

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contact:
Emily Scher
408.916.6566
press@servicenow.com

Investor Contact:
Darren Yip
925.388.7205
ir@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis

Nanalysis and QUAD Systems Launch Full 400MHz High Field System

Nanalysis Collaborated on and Supplies Key Components of the System

Team will be Presenting and Debuting system at ENC 2023

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking. Highlights of the expansion announced today by the Company in the Wapesi Lake area in Ontario include:

  • The new claims cover 227 provincial grid cells and add 5,169 additional hectares
  • The McKenzie Bay (6,186 hectares), Wapesi Lake (944 hectares) and Wapesi North (1,864 hectares) properties are now connected to form one contiguous property covering 14,163 hectares
  • The expansion covers important interpreted geological trends (granite and pegmatite fractionation trends) and possible structural controls on these interpreted trends (Wapesi Lake Fault)

"With a 14,163-hectare land position, Beyond is now the largest player in the Wapesi Lake area. This area has recently seen increased interest by resource exploration companies, including Collective Metals Inc. and Cashbox Ventures making significant acquisitions to the west of our property," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond. "This type of activity, which we are seeing in other parts of Ontario as well, seem to support our decision to focus on Ontario. This province is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSXV) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report additional results and interpretation of the VTEM Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey carried out by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario on its Farwell Gold-Copper Project. The survey results have now been incorporated into the existing data base in order to prioritize anomalies for future exploration and ultimately for drill testing

Bold Ventures Inc. recently contracted Scott Hogg and Associates Ltd. to provide a study of 2 airborne geophysical surveys conducted over the Farwell Gold-Copper Project located 55 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario. One survey was a Dighem airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey completed by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 1987 and the second was the VTEM survey flown for Bold in the fall of 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 54th Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Double the Fun: Slotomania and Family Feud Team up for Ultimate Gaming Combo

Slotomania partners with Family Feud for in-app and on-air integration

Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game* from Playtika, has teamed up with Family Feud, the smash-hit American TV show, to bring the excitement of the classic TV game show to its players with the first-ever free-to-play Family Feud slot machine!

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kraken Receives $4 Million Order from NATO Navy

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), announces a $4 million follow on order from a NATO Navy customer for KATFISH™ spares. Delivery is expected to occur during the next 12 months.

KATFISH™ is a high speed, actively stabilized Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) towfish that operates at speeds up to 10 knots. The high-speed capability, and constant resolution of KATFISH™ greatly increases Area Coverage Rates (ACR) by providing more useable data for MCM missions than traditional Side Scan Sonars. KATFISH™ provides real time high-resolution ACR of up to 4 km 2 /hr with 3.3 cm x 3.0 cm* constant resolution across ranges up to 200 m per side with simultaneous 3D bathymetry. *1.9 cm x 2.1 cm constant resolution available with post-processing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New IBM Study Reveals Inadequate Data Hinders Progress Against Environmental, Social and Governance Goals

  • Executives cite inadequate data (41%) as a top barrier holding back ESG progress
  • Only 4 in 10 surveyed consumers feel they have enough data to make environmentally sustainable purchasing (41%) or employment (37%) decisions

A new global IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, " The ESG ultimatum: Profit or perish ," of executives and consumers reveals that while an increased focus on environmental sustainability remains a top priority for consumers and business executives, inadequate data is a key challenge for both groups when it comes to achieving personal and corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The study* reveals that surveyed executives point to inadequate data (41%) as the biggest obstacle to their ESG progress, followed by regulatory barriers (39%), inconsistent standards (37%) and inadequate skills (36%). Without the ability to access, analyze and understand ESG data, companies struggle to deliver greater transparency to the consumer – a key stakeholder – and meet consumer expectations.

Seventy-four percent of surveyed executives believe that stakeholders understand their organizations' ESG objectives and performance, yet only about 4 in 10 surveyed consumers feel they have enough data to make environmentally sustainable purchasing (41%) or employment (37%) decisions.

"Consumer commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility has intensified with consumers voting with their wallets," said Jonathan Wright , Global Managing Partner Sustainability Services and Global Business Transformation, IBM Consulting. "As a majority of consumers choose to buy from and work for ESG leaders, businesses must prioritize transparency and break down barriers to ESG data."

Other study findings include:

Companies are investing in ESG and see it as good for business

  • 76% of surveyed executives say ESG is central to their business strategy.
  • Almost 3 in 4 surveyed executives (72%) view ESG as a revenue enabler rather than cost center, suggesting that contrary to popular opinion, ESG and profitability are not at odds.
  • 76% of executive respondents agree or strongly agree that their organization focuses on achieving ESG outcomes, not just reporting requirements.

Consumer commitment to sustainability has intensified, but consumers don't feel they have sufficient information to make informed choices

  • Roughly two-thirds of surveyed consumers say environmental sustainability (68%) and social responsibility (65%) are very or extremely important to them.
    • While more than half (51%) of respondents say cost of living increases have made environmentally sustainable decisions more difficult in the last 12 months, roughly 6 in 10 say at least half of their purchases were branded environmentally sustainable or socially responsible.
    • Only 1 in 3 surveyed consumers say they have sufficient information to make sustainable investing and saving decisions.

Executives admit their companies haven't made significant progress toward ESG goals, indicating data challenges impact their ability to measure progress and meet consumer demands

  • 95% of surveyed executives say their organizations have developed ESG propositions; however, only 10% say that their organizations have made significant progress against them.
  • Almost 3 in 4 surveyed executives (73%) say their organizations struggle to manage an overload of manual data, while 7 in 10 say they have difficulty consolidating or manipulating data.

The study highlights ESG leaders, a sub-set of respondents with greater maturity in operationalizing ESG, who are seeing higher revenue, improved profitability, deeper customer engagement by approaching ESG as a transparency play that creates strategic business opportunities. These role models provide a roadmap for organizations looking to overcome data-related challenges and create sustainable change that includes: automating ESG processes and reporting capabilities to keep data current; tapping AI for enhanced insights into performance, forward looking analysis, and scenario development; aligning with ecosystem partners on ESG metric definitions and standards; and proactively establishing ESG data governance principles with stakeholders.

"Data is the lifeblood of ESG. Now is the time for enterprises to act. By operationalizing ESG plans, enterprises are putting information in the hands of operators who can make informed business decisions that can improve their ESG impact on a daily basis," said Wright. "Organizations looking to increase stakeholder support and meet ESG reporting requirements should implement a sustainability roadmap that is inclusive of technologies, services and ecosystem partners that can position them for greater business success and help them address regulatory compliance," said Wright.

To view the full study, visit: https://ibm.co/esg-ultimatum

*Study Methodology

The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) surveyed 2,500 executives from across 22 industries and 34 countries, delving into their organizations' ESG strategy, approach, and operationalization; what benefits they expect from ESG initiatives; and how they weigh ESG against other business objectives. The IBV also surveyed more than 20,000 consumers across 34 countries about their attitudes toward sustainability and social responsibility, and how these beliefs influence shopping, investing, and career decisions.

About the IBM Institute for Business Value

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit: www.ibm.com/ibv .

Media Contact:
Jamee Nelson
IBM External Relations
jamee.nelson@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ibm-study-reveals-inadequate-data-hinders-progress-against-environmental-social-and-governance-goals-301798830.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with Global One Media effective April 5th, 2023 to manage its social media channels including brand promotion, social media strategy and planning, monthly content calendar creation and lead generation

Under the terms of the agreement, Global One Media will receive $110,922.00 in cash from FWTC which will be paid in a single payment on November 30th, 2023 in exchange for their social media services. The contract is expected to be completed by December 31st, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), today announced the production of 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE) at Project Kachi, a world-class lithium pilot plant located in Argentina. Based on this successful result, Lilac has increased its ownership of the Kachi Project from 10% to 20%. The project is now on track to move from its pilot phase into commercial-scale development, which will make it the first lithium brine project in South America to produce lithium at commercial scale without the use of evaporation ponds for lithium concentration.

The achievement at the Kachi Project represents a historic advancement in lithium production technology. This is the first successful implementation of ion exchange for lithium production in South America, home to most of the world's lithium brine resources.

The 2,500 kg of LCEs was extracted at Kachi with 80% lithium recovery, 90% plant uptime, 1,000x less land compared with evaporation ponds, and 10x less water compared with conventional aluminum-based absorbents. The results speak for themselves:

- Speed to Production: Lake and Lilac commissioned the plant on-site in under a month, more than 10x faster than conventional processes, and immediately began continuous production of lithium chloride;

- High Lithium Recoveries: Lake and Lilac are achieving 80% lithium recovery from a brine with 200-300 mg/L of lithium, roughly double the lithium recoveries of most brine production despite having a lithium grade 2x-7x lower;

- High Water Efficiency: This technology is extremely water efficient, enabling production of lithium chloride with 10x less water compared to conventional aluminum-based absorbents;

- Product Purity: The lithium chloride being produced is low in impurities, enabling efficient production of high-purity lithium carbonate for battery manufacturers. Rejection of boron, a troublesome impurity for brine projects, is greater than 99.9%;

- Continuous Operations: The plant has been operating 24/7, with 90% uptime; this is a reliable automated plant designed for scalable manufacturing and operations;

- No Evaporation Ponds: Lilac's ion exchange technology does not require evaporation ponds for brine concentration, unlike other so-called "direct extraction" technologies which rely on evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium;

- Validated Performance: An independent engineer has visited the plant and analyzed more than one hundred samples from across the plant to validate performance and confirm consistency with engineering work.

When fully developed by Lake and Lilac, the Kachi project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium products.

In a joint statement from Lilac and Lake, the company CEOs commented: "Today's announcement marks a new era in scalable lithium production. Lithium is a cornerstone of the energy transition - but limitations in production technology have led to increased costs, scarcity, and extreme price volatility. Today, we've proven that it is possible to produce high-purity lithium faster and without evaporation ponds - all while protecting surrounding communities and ecosystems. We are grateful for the strong partnership between our companies in developing this project, and we look forward to our continued success as we chart a new path in lithium production."

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. In the coming years, the electric vehicle industry will require a 20-fold increase in lithium supply. To meet this demand, Lilac has developed a patented ion exchange technology that facilitates production of lithium from brine resources with high efficiency, minimal cost, and ultra-low environmental footprint.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

SAP

According to IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report, transport accounts for one-fifth of the world's carbon emissions and is expected to increase roughly 20% by 2050. With transport accounting for a significant amount of carbon emissions, it is high time to switch to sustainable modes of transport such as electric vehicles (EVs).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

